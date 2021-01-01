पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:धान खरीद के लक्ष्य को बढ़ाने की मांग

बांका28 मिनट पहले
कटेली गांव में जनता दरबार के दौरान लोगों से बात करते विधायक। - Dainik Bhaskar
कटेली गांव में जनता दरबार के दौरान लोगों से बात करते विधायक।
  • भाजपा विधायक ने लगाया जनता दरबार, ग्रामीणों की सुनी फरियाद

क्षेत्र के लोगों की समस्याओं के निदान के लिए शुक्रवार को बिहार सरकार के पूर्व राजस्व व भूमि सुधार मंत्री सह बांका से वर्तमान भाजपा विधायक रामरानारायण मंडल ने कटेली गांव में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया। जहां उन्होंने दर्जनों ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को सुना और मौके पर से पदाधिकारियों व अधिकारियों को निदान करने के लिए फोन करते हुए समाधान करने का निर्देश दिया। इसी क्रम में मौके पर पहुंचे दर्जनों किसानों ने उन्हें धान अधिप्राप्ति के लक्ष्य को बढ़ाने की गुहार लगाई, जिसके बाद पूर्व मंत्री ने बांका डीएम सुहर्ष भगत से फोन पर बात की, और किसानों की इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट कराते हुए समाधान कराये जाने की पहल करने की बात कही। वहीं जनता दरबार में पूर्व मंत्री के समक्ष लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास, सड़क अन्य समस्याओं से अवगत कराया। मौके पर ककवारा के पूर्व मुखिया उपेंद्र सिंह, बाल्मीकि सिंह, राम साह, बरुन सिंह अजय दास, महेश गुप्ता, किशोरी शर्मा, उज्जवल कुमार सिन्हा, भाजपा प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष पंकज घोष, गुडु झा, सन्नी झा, राजेश सिंह, कमलेश झा, सुशील पंडित सहित दर्जनों एनडीए के कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

