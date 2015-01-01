पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैनाती:स्ट्रांग रूम पर दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बलों की तैनाती

बांका4 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट में डीएम सहर्ष भगत व एसपी अरविंद गुप्ता ने सोमवार को मतगणना कार्य में प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ संयुक्त बीफ्रिंग किया। डीएम ने कहा कि स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष व शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना निष्पादित कराने के लिए पीबीएस काॅलेज, बांका व डायट बांका में वज्रगृह, मतगणना स्थल पर दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी व पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रतिनियुक्ति दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी व पुलिस बल सुबह 6 बजे तक निश्चित रूप से अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थान पर योगदान सुनिश्चित करेंगे। सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 के जारी निर्देशों के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर आदि का पालन करेंगे। मतगणना कार्य पर समूह पदाधिकारी, बांका अपने पदाधिकारियों समेत हैंड हेल्ड मेटल डिटेक्टर के साथ रहकर सभी संवेदनशील जगहों पर एंटी सबोटेज चेकिंग एक घंटे पूर्व से सुनिश्चित करेंगे। ताकि मतगणना में किसी प्रकार की बाधा उत्पन्न नहीं हो।

