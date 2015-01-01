पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षय नवमी:श्रद्धालुओं ने आंवला वृक्ष की परिक्रमा कर की पूजा

बांका10 घंटे पहले
आवंला के वृक्ष की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु।
  • पूजा और परिक्रमा के बाद आंवले के वृक्ष के नीचे बनी खिचड़ी के प्रसाद को किया ग्रहण

परिवार की सुख समृद्धि के लिए साेमवार काे आंवला नवमी पर श्रद्धालुअाें ने आंवला वृक्ष की परिक्रमा कर पूजा की। आंवला वृक्ष के नीचे पकवानों का भोग लगाकर अपना व्रत खोला। कार्तिक माह की नवमी में आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा का विशेष महत्व है। महिलाओं व पुरुष के द्वारा सामूहिक पूजन, वृक्ष की परिक्रमा सहित अन्य धार्मिक कार्यक्रम श्रद्धा पूर्वक संपन्न किया गया। महिलाओं ने आंवला वृक्ष की 108 परिक्रमा लगाकर पूजा की। पंडित शशि भूषण मिश्रा ने बताया कि इस बार आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा करना काफी लाभदायक हाेता है। मान्यता है कि अक्षय नवमी पर मां लक्ष्मी ने पृथ्वी लाेक में भगवान विष्णु एवं शिव जी की पूजा आंवले के रूप में की थी और इसी पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन ग्रहण किया था। आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे श्री हरि विष्णु के दामाेदर स्वरूप की पूजा होती है। यह भी मान्यता है कि इसी दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने कंस वध से पहले तीन वनों की परिक्रमा की थी। इस कारण अक्षय नवमी पर लाखों भक्त मथुरा- वृंदावन भी भ्रमण करते हैं। पूजा अर्चना के बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने खिचड़ी का भाेग लगाया। वहीं खमारी गांव में अपने परिवार के संग हर साल अनिल सिंह विधिवत रूप से पूजा अर्चना करते हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया कि हमने अपने निवास स्थान पर अांवला वृक्ष की 108 परिक्रमा कर पूजा अर्चना किया।

आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा कर बांधा मांगलिक धागा
कटोरिया | कटोरिया,आनंदपुर, सूईया,राधानगर,करझौंसा, जमदाहा आसपास क्षेत्र में सोमवार को अक्षय नवमी धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस दौरान उपरोक्त क्षेत्र सहित आसपास स्थित आंवला वृक्ष की महिलाओं द्वारा श्रद्धापूर्वक पूजा अर्चना की गई। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने आंवला पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर कथा श्रवणकर नियमपूर्वक पूजा-अर्चना कर कोहड़े में गुप्त दान भी किया। साथ ही पूजा के बाद आंवला के फल या पत्ते को भी प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया। अक्षय नवमी के मौके पर आंवला पेड़ के नीचे भोजन बनाकर ग्रहण करना फलदायी बताया गया है। जिसको लेकर महिलाओं सहित उनके परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचकर नास्ता भोजन ग्रहण किया। कटोरिया रेफरल अस्पताल परिसर स्थित आंवला वृक्ष के पास मेले सा नजारा रहा।

