मान्यता:धनतेरस दो दिन, अमृत योग आज, कल उदया तिथि भी शुभ

बांका3 घंटे पहले
शुकंतला मार्केट में दीपावली काे लेकर खरीदारी करते लाेग।
  • धनतेरस पर सामान, वाहन, सोना-चांदी के गहनों की खरीदारी करने से घर में सुख-संपदा बढ़ती व मां लक्ष्मी होती हैं खुश

कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी प्रदोष व्यापिनी गुरुवार को धनवंतरी जयंती धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। सनातन धर्म परंपरा में मान्यता है कि प्रदोष समय में यानी सूर्यास्त के समय गोधुली बेला से रात्रि पर्यंत जिस दिन त्रयोदशी तिथि पड़े, उसी दिन धनतेरस मनाना चाहिए। इसी दिन आयुर्वेद के जनक धनवंतरी का प्रादुर्भाव समुद्र मंथन से हुआ था। इस दिन चिकित्सक-वैद्य लोग प्राचीन काल से ही जनमानस के कल्याणार्थ भगवान धनवंतरी का विशेष पूजन करते हैं। इसी दिन से दीपावली उत्सव का भी आरंभ हो जाता है। सांयकाल माता के प्रसन्नार्थ लोग सोना-चांदी, पीतल, तांबा, कांसा आदि से निर्मित गृहस्थी के सामानों की खरीदारी करते हैं। इसके अलावा वाहन, सोना-चांदी, आभूषण, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स गैजेट आदि की खरीदारी भी होती है। मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन की खरीदारी से घर में सुख संपदा-वैभव बढ़ता है और माता लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं। पंडितों के अनुसार इसी दिन लोग दुर्घटना से बचाव एवं स्वास्थ्य लाभ से निमित सांयकाल यम दीप दान कर परिवार की सुरक्षा की कामना भी ईश्वर से करते हैं।

ज्योतिषाचार्यों की अलग-अलग राय
पंडित नंद कुमार निर्मल के अनुसार त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। उदया तिथि के अनुसार ही धनतेरस मनायी जाएगी। ऐसे में 13 को ही धनतेरस मनाना सही होगा। पंडित नंद कुमार निर्मल के अनुसार धनतेरस 12 को ही मनाना उचित है, क्योंकि 13 नवंबर को हनुमान जयंती है, लेकिन अखंडवासिनी मंदिर पुजारी विशाल तिवारी के अनुसार धनतेरस 12 को है, लेकिन 13 को दिन में भी रहेगा। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को भी पूरे दिन खरीदारी की जा सकती है। उसका फल भी धनतेरस जैसा ही होगा।
पुजारी प्रमोद पाण्डेय के अनुसार गुरुवार को प्रदोष काल में धनतेरस मनेगी। ऐसे में पंडितों की अलग-अलग से असमंजस भी है।

