पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सतर्कता:ईद मिलादुन्नवी आज, घर में ही पढ़ी जाएगी नमाज

बांका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झंडा व निशान से पटा बांका बाजार।
  • काेराेना की वजह से नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस, लाेग घराें में ही मनाएंगे पैगम्बर साहब का जन्मदिवस

काेराेना काल में हर पर्व त्याेहार का रंग ही फीका सा पड़ गया है। शुक्रवार काे पैगंबर हजरत मुहम्मद सल्लाहो अलैहिस्सलाम का जन्मदिवस जिले भर में मुस्लिम समुदाय हर्षाेंल्लास के वातावरण में मनाएगें, लेकिन पहली बार एेसा हाे रहा है कि इस माैके पर जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा। काेराेना काे देखते हुए इस बार माे. साहब के जन्म दिवस पर जुलूस नहीं निकाले जा रहे हैं। बांका रैनिया मदरसा के इमाम माे. हाफिज जुबरहील रजा ने बताया कि पैगंबर हजरत मुहम्मद सल्लाहो अलैहिस्सलाम का जन्मदिवस काे ईद मिलादुन्नबी भी कहा जाता है। उनका जन्म इस्लामिक कैलेंडर के अनुसार 20 अप्रैल 5071 काे हुआ था, इसी दिन काे खुशी के रुप में मुस्लिम समुदाय बनाते है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद को अल्लाह ने फरिश्ते जिब्राइल जरिए कुरान का संदेश दिया था। वह अल्लाह के आखिरी संदेश वाहक थे। इसी के साथ उन्हें महानतम नबी भी कहते हैं, इसलिए हम लोग बेहद सम्मानजनक भाव से याद करते हैं। साथ ही उन्हाेंने लाेगाें से अपील करते हुए कहा कि काेराेना की वजह से इस बार लाेग जुलूस ना निकाल, अपने-अपने घराें पर ही नवाज अता कर नवी काे याद करें, और हर्षाेंल्लास के वातावरण में उनके जन्म दिवस काे मनाए। वहीं काेराेना की वजह से भले ही जुलूस इस बार ना निकल रहा हाे, लेकिन बाजार में झंडा व निशान की बिक्री हाे रही है। लाेग कम ही सही, लेकिन खरीदारी कर रहे है। बाजार में थाेड़ी चहल पहल दिख रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें