चुनाव:नप के मुख्य पार्षद का चुनाव समाहरणालय के सभागार में 11 बजे से आज

बांका3 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद कार्यालय, बांका।
  • उप मुख्य पार्षद संतोष सिंह के मुख्य पार्षद बनने की संभावना प्रबल, संतोष सिंह के नाम पर वार्ड पार्षद बना सकते हैं आपसी सहमति, निर्विरोध हो सकता है चयन, चुनाव के दौरान रहेगी कड़ी सुरक्षा

कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच बुधवार को बांका समाहरणालय के सभागार में बांका नगर परिषद के मुख्य पार्षद का चुनाव होगा। इसकी तैयारी जिला प्रशासन ने पूरी कर ली है। चुनाव प्रक्रिया 11 बजे दिन से शुरू होगी। एक घंटे तक निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष के इंतजार के बाद नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। यहां उपमुख्य पार्षद संतोष सिंह के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने की संभावना प्रबल नजर आ रही है। चुनाव को लेकर एडीएम पर्यवेक्षक और एसडीएम बनाये गये हैं निर्वाची पदाधिकारी : नगर परिषद के मुख्य पार्षद के चुनाव काे लेकर बांका के अनुंमडल पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार चौधरी को निर्वाची पदाधिकारी बनाये गये हैं। जबकि पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में एडीएम जयशंकर प्रसाद मौजूद रहेंगे। वहीं नाेडल पदाधिकारी जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी रंजन कुमार चौधरी को बनाया गया है। जबकि दंडाधिकारी के रूप में अशोक कुमार, वरीय उप समाहर्ता एवं जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी चंद्रदेव महतो को बनाया गया है। ये दोनों दंडाधिकारी चुनाव को लेकर समाहरणालय के मुख्य गेट पर तैनात रहेगें। इनके साथ टाउन थाना के पुलिस कर्मी मौजूद रहेगें। ज्ञात हो कि 20 अगस्त को नगर परिषद के उप मुख्य पार्षद पद का चुनाव हुआ था। जिसमें संतोष सिंह ने अपनी जीत हासिल की थी।

उप मुख्य पार्षद का पद हो सकता है रिक्त विनीता के उप मुख्य पार्षद बनने की संभावना

नप के मुख्य पार्षद पद के लिए बुधवार को होने वाले चुनाव में उप मुख्य पार्षद संतोष सिंह का मुख्य पार्षद बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है। यहां संतोष सिंह के मुख्य पार्षद पद पर निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने की संभावना प्रबल है। ऐसे में संतोष सिंह के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने और मुख्य पार्षद के पद पर शपथ ग्रहण के बाद संतोष सिंह द्वारा उपमुख्य पार्षद के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया जाएगा और बांका नगर परिषद के उप मुख्य पार्षद का पद यहां एक बार फिर रिक्त हो जाएगा। ऐसे में वार्ड आयुक्त विनीता प्रसाद के उप मुख्य पार्षद बनने की संभावना यहां प्रबल होते दिख रही है।

चुनाव के सफल संचालन को ले जिला पदाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने पत्र किया जारी
बांका नगर परिषद के मुख्य पार्षद के बुधवार को होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर जिला पदाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने अपने ज्ञापांक 1316 दिनांक 2 नवंबर को आदेश जारी किया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग पटना के निर्देशानुसार बांका समाहरणालय के सभागार में नगर परिषद के मुख्य पार्षद का चुनाव व शपथ ग्रहण होना है। ऐसी स्थिति में निर्वाचन कार्य को सुचारू रूप से संपादित करने के लिए शालीग्राम साह, वरीय उप समाहर्ता बांका, शिव नारायण किस्कु, उच्च वर्गीय लिपिक, आशीष कुमार घोष कार्यपालक सहायक, सुबोध कुमार दास कार्यालय परिचारी को बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे तक उपस्थित होकर निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी सह अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार कार्य संपादित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

