विस चुनाव:5 विधानसभा के 62 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य वज्र गृह में सील, 10 नवंबर को मतगणना

बांका4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
वज्र गृह की सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिस बल के जवान व पीबीएस कॉलेज में बांका विधानसभा के लिए बनाए गए वज्र गृह में लगा ताला।
  • पीबीएस कॉलेज और बांका डायट में बनाया गया है पांच विधानसभा के लिए वज्र गृह
  • आब्जर्वर, जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, आरओ, प्रत्याशी, प्रतिनिधि के सामने वज्रगृह सील

बांका के 5 विधानसभा के 62 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करने वाले ईवीएम को बांका पीबीएस कॉलेज एवं बांका डायट स्थिति वज्र गृह में बुधवार को सील किया गया। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच प्रत्याशी, प्रत्याशियों के इलेक्शन एजेंट, ऑब्जर्वर, जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिला पदाधिकारी व आरओ की मौजूदगी में वज्र गृह को सील किया गया। वज्र गृह की वीडियोग्राफी एवं सीसीटीवी कैमरे की निगरानी के साथ-साथ एसएसबी व सीआरपीएफ के जवानों द्वारा की जाएगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सुहर्ष भगत ने खुद सीलिंग की प्रक्रिया को चेक किया, जिससे कि किसी प्रकार की कमी ना रह जाए।
3 लेयर में हो रही वज्र गृह की सुरक्षा
पीबीएस कॉलेज एवं बांका डायट में ईवीएम सील करने के बाद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सीआरपीएफ व एसएसबी के जवानों के हाथ में सौंप दी गई। वज्र गृह के बाहर 3 लेयर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था है। वहां 24 घंटे सीआरपीएफ एवं एसएसबी के जवान के साथ जिला पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। बांका डायट में अमरपुर व धोरैया विधानसभा के ईवीएम रखा गया है, कटोरिया, बांका एवं बेलहर विधानसभा के ईवीएम को पीबीएस कॉलेज वज्र गृह में रखा गया है।

परिणाम के लिए 11 दिन और इंतजार
जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहले चरण में हुए मतदान के बाद ईवीएम को वज्र गृह में सील किया गया है। प्रत्याशियों और उनके समर्थकों को रिजल्ट के लिये 11 दिन का लंबा इंतजार करना होगा। बारहवें दिन रिजल्ट की घोषणा होगी। 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के बाद ही विजयी प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा होगी।

हर उम्मीदवार अपनी-अपनी जीत का कर रहे दावा
पहले चरण में ही बांका के सभी 5 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए चुनाव संपन्न हो गया है। 62 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में कैद हो चुका है। चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद अब प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थक अपने-अपने जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं। हर विधानसभा सीट के लिए एनडीए व महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार के साथ-साथ अन्य पार्टी के नेता लोगों के बीच पहुंचकर रुझान ले रहे हैं, कि ऊंट किस करवट बैठेगा। इधर आम लोगों में भी उत्सुकता है कि उनके पसंदीदा उम्मीदवार विजय होंगे या उन्हें हार का सामना करना होगा।

