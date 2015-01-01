पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपहरण का मामला:शादी की नीयत से लड़की के अपहरण की प्राथमिकी

बेलहर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बारा गांव के ओमप्रकाश पंडित ने गांव के ही चंदन पंडित, दीपक पंडित एवं प्रहलाद पंडित पर अपने नाबालिग पुत्री का शादी की नियत से अपहरण कर लेने का प्राथमिकी शुक्रवार को थाना में दर्ज कराया है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में उन्होंने कहा है कि 3 नवंबर की रात 8 से ही उनकी नाबालिग पुत्री घर से गायब है। सगे संबंधियों एवं संभावित ठिकानों पर काफी खोजबीन के बावजूद भी उन्हें कुछ पता नहीं चला। उन्हें आशंका है कि गांव के ही बैसाखी पंडित के पुत्र चंदन पंडित द्वारा उनकी पुत्री को शादी की नियत से भगा ले गया है तथा उसे भगाने में उपरोक्त दोनों व्यक्तियों में उन्हें सहयोग किया है। उन्होंने अपनी पुत्री का हत्या कर देने का भी आशंका व्यक्त किया है। वहीं पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें