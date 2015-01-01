पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के कारण निराश दुकानदारों में खुशी:लंबे समय के बाद बेहतर बाजार रहने की उम्मीद

बांका3 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस और दीपावली को लेकर तैयारियां जोरों पर है। कोरोना के बावजूद बाजार की रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। धनतेरस और दिवाली की तैयारियों में लोग जुटे हैं। धनतेरस गुरुवार को और दीपावली शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। धनतेरस और दिवाली को लेकर बाजार सज गया है।

धनतेरस दीपावली आने की पूर्व सूचना देता है। धनतेरस के दिन मृत्यु के देवता यमराज व भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा का विशेष महत्व होता है। इस दिन धातु के नए बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। धनतेरस की तैयारी बाजारों में भी दिखने लगी है। लोग अभी से धनतेरस के दिन की खरीदारी करने के लिए बुधवार को ही विभिन्न दुकानों में जाकर सामानाें को बुक करा लिए हैं। शहर भर के दुकानदार अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठानों की साफ-सफाई करके बर्तनों व गहने समेत कई सामानोें को सजा लिए हैं। धनतेरस पर गुरुवार काे जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न ना हाे, इसलिए चाैक-चाैराहाें पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। शुकंतला मार्केट, डाेकानियां मार्केट, गांधी चाैक, जिला परिषद मार्केट समेत अन्य बाजारों में स्थित ज्वेलर्स की दुकानें सज गईं हैं।

