पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या का प्रयास:प्रेमिका की आत्महत्या की खबर बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाया प्रेमी, शराब पीकर सुसाइड का प्रयास

चांदन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शव के पास रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • चांदन बस स्टैंड स्थित गायत्री मेंशन में किराए पर कमरा लेकर रहता है अमरपुर निवासी आलोक कुमार

चांदन बस स्टैंड के समीप गायत्री मेंसन में किराये का कमरा लेकर रह रहे एक निजी कंपनी के एक कर्मी ने प्रेमिका की मौत के गम में फांसी के फंदे पर झूल कर अपनी इहलीला समाप्त कर लेने का मामला प्रकाश में आया हैं। हालांकि उसी फ्लैट में रह रहे अन्य किराएदारों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर युवक की जान बचाई। युवक और उसके दोस्तों ने बताया कि जियो केयर चांदन में जेपीएम के पद पर कार्यरत बांका जिला के अमरपुर निवासी आलोक कुमार चांदन बस स्टैंड स्थित गायत्री मेंशन में कमरा नंबर 26 में किराया लेकर रह रहा था। भागलपुर के ईशाकचक थाना क्षेत्र के विषहरी स्थान सरकारी स्कूल के बगल के मकान में किराया लेकर एसएम कॉलेज भागलपुर में पार्ट 3 में पढ़ाई कर रही अमरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भदरिया गांव की रहने वाली 22 वर्षीय छाया कुमारी से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। लड़की की शादी कहीं अन्यत्र तय हो जाने के कारण लड़की ने बीते कल फांसी के फंदे से झूलकर भागलपुर में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। प्रेमिका की आत्महत्या कर लेने की खबर मिलते ही आलोक इस सदमे को बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका और जान देने की ठान ली। आज सुबह से ही प्रेमिका के गम में उसने शराब पीनी शुरू कर दी और दोपहर बाद कमरे के छत में लगे पंखे में फंदा डालकर उससे झूल गया। फ्लैट मंे रह रहे अन्य किराएदारों को इसकी भनक मिलते ही दरवाजा तोड़कर कमरे में फंदे से लटक रहे आलोक को नीचे उतारा गया। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि इस प्रकार की किसी भी घटना की जानकारी मुझे नहीं मिली है।

भागलपुर के इशाकचक में पार्ट वन की छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी
भागलपुर इशाकचक में विषहरी स्थान के पास स्थित घर में लक्ष्मी भगत की पुत्री छाया कुमारी (22) ने खुदकुशी कर ली। छाया एसएम कॉलेज में स्नातक पार्ट थर्ड में पढ़ती थी और 3 दिसंबर से परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाली थी। बांका जिले अमरपुर भदरिया गांव निवासी लक्ष्मी भगत इशाकचक में किराए के घर में सपरिवार के साथ रहते हैं। शहर में वह घूम- घूमकर मिठाई बेचने का काम करते है। मृत छात्रा की मां निर्मला देवी ने बताया कि सुबह सात बजे उनके पति रसगुल्ला बेचने घर से निकल गए थे, साढ़े नौ बजे वापस लौटने पर छाया को नाश्ता करने के लिए बुलाने उसके कमरे में गये। कमरा अंदर से बंद था। दरवाजा में काफी धक्का देने पर कमरे से छाया की आवाज़ नहीं मिलने पर पड़ोस के लोगों को बुलाई। पड़ोसियों के धक्का देने पर दरवाजा खोला गया। जहां बांस के सहारे झूलती छाया को देखकर सभी हतप्रभ हो गये। सूचना मिलने पर निर्मला देवी का पुत्र सुमन व बहू भीखनपुर बढ़ई टोला से इशाकचक पहुंचे और छाया को जवाहर लाल नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतका के परिजनों ने बताया कि कभी भी किसी तरह की परेशानी के बारे में उसने माता- पिता या भाई को नहीं बताई थी। खुदकुशी करने के कारणों का किसी को पता नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें