तैयारी:शहर के छठ घाटों की सफाई में जुटा नगर प्रशासन

बांका3 घंटे पहले
ओढ़नी नदी छठ घाट की सफाई करतीं कर्मी।
  • छठ घाटों के चारों ओर कचरा के साथ पानी को भी किया जा रहा साफ

नगर प्रशासन द्वारा मंगलवार से छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई का काम शुरू करा दिया गया है। छठ घाटों के चारों ओर फैली गंदगी एवं कूड़ा कचरा के साथ-साथ पानी में फैली गंदगी को हटा जा रहा है। वहीं छठ घाट स्थित सूर्य मंदिर को भी आकर्षक तरीके से रंग-रोगन कराया जाएगा। सूर्य मंदिर में अ‌र्घ्य दान के पश्चात व्रतियों के साथ-साथ श्रद्धालु भी पूजा-अर्चना करते हैं। नगर परिषद के द्वारा शहर के चांदन नदी छठ घाट, सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट, अाेढ़नी नदी छठ घाट समेत अन्य घाटाें की सफाई का काम शुरू हो चुका है। नगर परिषद क0 नगर प्रबंधक रितेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि छठ घाट पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में रोशनी की व्यवस्था करने को लेकर छठ घाटों के रास्ते व नदी तक पहुंचने वाले पथों में भी बांस बल्ली लगाया जाएगा। । शहर में 12 घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर को अ‌र्घ्य अर्पित किया जाता है। वही एक दिन पूर्व नगर परिषद के नगर प्रबंधक रितेश गुप्ता ने चांदन नदी छठ घाट, सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट, अाेढ़नी नदी छठ घाट समेत अन्य घाटाें पर जाकर जायजा लिया। जिसके बाद मंगलवार से सभी छठ घाटों की साफ- सफाई का काम शुरू कर दिया गया, ताकि घाट तक पहुंचने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं काे किसी भी तरह की परेशानी न हाे। छठ व्रत के दौरान कोरोना को देखते हुए सैनिटाइज कराया जाएगा। घाटों पर हर साल की तरह महिला श्रद्धालुओं के लिए चेंजिंग रूम, गहराई वाले इलाकों का बैरिकेडिंग समेत अन्य व्यवस्था रहेगी

