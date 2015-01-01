पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:ड्राइवर को पीटकर मारने के मामले में एक गिरफ्तार, जेल

शंभूगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • वृद्ध को ठोकर लगने पर दिवाकर की हुई थी हत्या

थाना क्षेत्र के इटवा गांव के चर्चित दिवाकर चौधरी हत्याकांड में शामिल खेसर के एक आरोपी अनुराग कुमार भगत को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। गिरफ्तारी थानाध्यक्ष उमेश प्रसाद सहित अन्य पुलिस बल ने गुरुवार की रात आरोपी के घर खेसर से किया। इसके एक माह पूर्व भी दो आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया था। बता दें कि पिछले माह दो अक्टूबर को दिवाकर चौधरी की हत्या राता गांव के समीप लोगों ने पीट-पीट कर कर दी थी। दिवाकर चौधरी का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि वह पिकअप वाहन पर पुआल लादकर बिक्री करने भागलपुर जा रहा था। जहां उक्त गांव के समीप सड़क किनारे पैदल चल रहे एक वृद्ध को ठोकर लग गई। इतना होते ही लोगों ने वाहन चालक को बंधक बनाकर जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जब दिवाकर ने दम तोड़ दिया तो लोगों ने शव को परमानंदपुर के नहर केनाल पर फेंक दिया। इस घटना ने मृतक के बड़े भाई राणा चौधरी ने आठ को नामजद करते हुए 30 अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कराया। दूसरी ओर पुलिस ने कांड के एक आरोपित बेलारी गांव के प्रेम दास को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया।

