मौत:कुएं में डूबकर एक की संदेहास्पद स्थिति में मौत

चांदन3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर घटना की जांच करते थानाध्यक्ष व अन्य।ं
  • सिलजोरी पंचायत के मुखिया कार्तिक दास के दामाद सुजीत कुमार की हुई मौत

सिलजोरी पंचायत के मुखिया कार्तिक दास के दामाद सुजीत कुमार दास (36) की पेलवा गांव के बगल स्थित एक कुएं में डूबकर संदेहास्पद स्थिति मे मौत हो गयी। जानकारी के अनुसार देवघर जिला के चांदवारी मोहल्ला के मधुपुर निवासी सुजीत कुमार दास पिता स्व. बाल गोविंद दास सिलजोरी पंचायत के मुखिया कार्तिक दास का दामाद था, जो शराब और भांग खाकर आये दिनों अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ मारपीट किया करता था। लॉकडाउन के वक्त मुखिया ने अपने दामाद, पुत्री और उसके दोनों बच्चों को अपने घर पेलवा ले आया था और सबों का पालन पोषण कर रहा था। अनलॉक की शुरुआत होते ही उसका दामाद देवघर स्थित किसी चमड़े के जूते व चप्पल बनाने वाले दुकान में काम करने लगा। मगर देवघर से लौटते वक्त वह प्रतिदिन शराब व भांग का सेवन कर घर लौटता था। समय पर घर नहीं लौटने पर उसकी खोजबीन कर कई बार उसे नशे की हालत मे कोठिया, कनभिठिया, बाघमारी व दर्दमारा से लाया जा चुका था। अपने दामाद के इस आदत से परेशान मुखिया उसे एक दो दिन में नशा मुक्ति केंद्र ले जाने वाले थे। बीते रविवार को जब वह घर नहीं लौटा, तो उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की गई। यहां तक उसे ढूंढते हुए मुखिया ने दामाद के पैतृक घर मधुपुर तक की खाक छान ली थी। मंगलवार की सुबह गांव के बगल बासकीटांड बहियार के कुएं में एक लाश की सूचना मिलते ही गांव वालों के साथ पहुंचे। मुखिया ने उसकी पहचान की और लाश को कुएं से बाहर निकाल कर इसकी सूचना चांदन थाना को दी। सूचना मिलते ही दलबल के साथ पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार, प्रशिक्षु पुअनि मनीष कुमार व खुर्शीद आलम ने लाश को अपने कब्जे मे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल बांका भेज दिया। थानाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि यूडी केस दर्ज कर आकस्मिक मौत दोनों बिंदुओं पर जांच की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट मिलने पर ही मौत के सही कारणों का पता चल पाएगा।

