पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फूटा गुस्सा:अतिक्रमण हटाने काे लेकर पुलिस ने दुकानदारों पर भांजी लाठियां, 2 घंटे सड़क जाम, विधायक के घर पर पत्थरबाजी

बांका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाेगाें पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस।
  • दो घंटे तक सड़क पर चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा, सड़क जाम कर टायर जलाते हुए दुकानदारों ने किया जमकर प्रदर्शन
  • राम नारायण के घर पर पथराव, हालात बेकाबू होेने पर पदाधिकारियों ने संभाला मोर्चा

बांका के एसडीएम मनोज कुमार चौधरी के नेतृत्व में रविवार को शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया गया, लेकिन अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान दुकानदारों के साथ-साथ जिला प्रशासन के लिए मुसीबत बनकर खड़ा हो गया। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान जिस तरीके से जेसीबी से गरीबों की गुमटियों को सीधे तोड़ दिया जा रहा था, उससे अतिक्रमण हटाने के क्रम में कई दुकानदारों ने विरोध किया तो साथ चल रहे पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व सिपाहियों ने दुकानदारों पर लाठी चार्ज कर दिया। जिसमें एक दुकानदार मो. लालू का सिर फट गया, जबकि तीन अन्य लोग भी जख्मी हो गये। पुलिस द्वारा बर्बता करने पर दुकानदारों के साथ-साथ उनके परिवारों ने जमकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस प्रशासन व दुकानदारों के बीच देखते ही देखते विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि प्रदर्शनकारियों ने खादी भंडार के समीप रोड पर टायर जलाकर खादी भंडार के समीप मुख्य सड़क को दो घंटे तक के लिये आक्रोशित दुकानदारों ने जाम कर प्रशासन के विरोध में नारेबाजी की। स्थिति तनावपूर्ण होने के बाद एसडीएम मनोज कुमार चौधरी व एसडीपीओ दिनेश चन्द्र श्रीवास्तव मौके पर पहुंचकर मामला शांत कराने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एक नहीं मानी। इतने में सड़क जाम कर रहे लोगों ने पूर्व राजस्व व भूमि सुधार मंत्री सह बांका विधायक राम नारायण मंडल के घर पर पथराव शुरू कर दिया। जिसे देख पुलिस कर्मियों ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर फिर लाठी चार्ज करते हुए खदेड़ना शुरू कर दिया।

पुलिस के लाठीचार्ज में चार लोग जख्मी
अतिक्रमण हटाने का विराध कर रहे दुकानदारों पर पुलिस ने लाठी चार्ज करना शुरू कर दिया। जिसमें मो. लालू का सिर फट गया। वहीं मो. खलील व सन्नी जख्मी हो गये। मो. लालू को ज्यादा चोट लगने पर उसे सदर अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उसका प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया। प्राथमिक उपचार होने के बाद एक बार फिर मो. लालू विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल हो गये। इधर गांधी चौक पर एक महिला सब्जी दुकानदार अतिक्रमण हटा रहे कर्मी से उलझ गयी। जेसीबी से महिला के दुकान का सारा सब्जी सड़क पर गिरा दिया गया।

कचहरी के पास अतिक्रमित दुकान काे हटाती पुलिस।
कचहरी के पास अतिक्रमित दुकान काे हटाती पुलिस।

नप के सिटी मैनेजर व बांका सीओ को बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे लोग

बांका शहर में असामाजिक तत्वों को किया जा रहा चिह्नित
मामला संज्ञान में अाते ही दोषी के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। असामाजिक तत्वों को चिन्हित कर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
- अरविन्द कुमार गुप्ता, एसपी, बांका

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें