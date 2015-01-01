पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बांका विधानसभा क्षेत्र:बांका में राजद का एमवाई समीकरण फेल वोटरों को रिझाने में सफल रहे रामनारायण

बांका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 17 हजार मतों के अंतर से रामनारायण मंडल ने राजद के जावेद इकबाल को दी मात

(आशीष) बांका विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहली बार राजद के एमवाय समीकरण के किले को भेदने में भाजपा के रामनारायण मंडल ने कामयाबी हासिल किया। उन्होंने इस अभेद किले को भेदकर पहली बार 17 हजार के करीब के मतों के अंतर से जीत दर्ज किया है।

कई मतदान केंद्रों की गिनती के दौरान सामने आए रिजल्ट ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि अब यादव व मुस्लिम वोटर ऊपर के नेता को देख वोट करना धीरे-धीरे छोड़ रहे है और स्थानीय स्तर पर लाभ व हानि को देखकर मतदान कर रहे है। प्रत्याशी भी उन वोटरों को अपने पाले में करने में कामयाब हो पा रहे है। चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा कैडर के वोटरों ने तो भाजपा को मतदान किया है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने राजद कैडर के वोटर यादव व मुस्लिम का वोट हासिल करने में भी कामयाबी दिखायी, जिसने जीत के अंतर को बड़ा कर दिया है। राजद अपने वोटरों को ही समेट कर नहीं रख सकी, परिणाम यह हुआ की राजद के प्रत्याशी को सबसे करारी हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। एक नजर अगर कुछ यादव मुस्लिम बाहुल्य इलाकों पर गौर करे तो इस बार भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने उस इलाके में वोट पाया है। जिसमें कुनौनी, पिडरॉन, चौबटिया, देसडा, मजलिशपुर, जिस बूथ पर करीब 300 वोट भाजपा को मिला है।

तीन विधायकों का रुका विजय रथ तो तीन नए उम्मीदवारों ने हासिल की पहली बार जीत

बांका विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार कई नई चीजें देखने को मिली। किसी प्रत्याशी ने पहली बार जीत का स्वाद चखा तो कई विधायकों का कुनबा टूटा और उन्हें हार नसीब हुई। इस बार बांका विधानसभा के पांच में से तीन नए विधायक चुनकर सामने आए।जबकि तीन सीटिंग विधायकों की जीत का सपना चकनाचूर हो गया और उन्हें हार नसीब हुई। लगातार 15 राउंड में बढ़त बनाने के बाद एक ओर जहां धोरैया के विधायक मनीष कुमार राजद के नए प्रत्याशी भूदेव चौधरी से आखरी कुछ राउंड में बिछड़ते चले गए और अंततः चुनाव हार गए। वहीं कटोरिया विधानसभा में शुरू से बढ़त बना कर रखने वाली राजद उम्मीदवार स्वीटी सीमा हेंब्रम को आखिरकार अंत में भाजपा उम्मीदवार निक्की निकी हेंब्रम से हार मिली। वहीं बेलहर विधानसभा में एमएलसी से विधायक का चुनाव लड़ रहे मनोज यादव पहली बार विधायक चुने गए। उन्होंने उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले राजद प्रत्याशी रामदेव यादव को करारी शिकस्त दी।
3 वर्तमान विधायक को जनता ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता
जनता की नाराजगी इस कदर सामने आई की तीन वर्तमान विधायकों का चुनाव जीतने का सपना चकनाचूर हो गया। धोरैया विधानसभा में मनीष कुमार से लोग इस कदर खफा थे की एक तरफा वोट भूदेव चौधरी को मिला। धोरैया के बाहरी क्षेत्रों में जहां मनीष कुमार को वोट मिला। धोरैया में मनीष कुमार को जनता ने सिरे से नकार दिया। उनके अहंकारी रवैया के कारण लोग उनसे काफी नाराज थे। इधर स्वीटी सीमा हेंब्रम पर क्षेत्र में काम नहीं करने एवं विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बाहर रहने का भी आरोप लगा। जबकि जीत हासिल करने वाली भाजपा प्रत्याशी निक्की हेम्ब्रम लगातार क्षेत्र में बनी रही। जबकि उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले रामदेव यादव को सियासी मात देने वाले जदयू के मनोज यादव को जनता ने क्षेत्र में काम करने का तोहफा दिया। साथ ही यादव वोट को भी मनोज यादव साधने में कामयाब रहे। हालांकि मनोज यादव ने जदयू के ही कई नेता पर पार्टी विरोधी काम करने का आरोप भी लगाया है जिसमें बांका सांसद गिरधारी यादव भी शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें