स्मृतिशेष:लावारिस शवों को मुक्ति दिलाने वाले सोलेन दा नहीं रहे

बांका11 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
श्रद्धांजलि सभा में उपस्थित रजिस्टार व कातिव।
  • सोलेन दा जीवनकाल में करीब 100 से अधिक लावारिस शव का खुद के खर्च से दाह संस्कार करवा चुके थे

लावारिस लाशों को अपने खर्च पर अंतिम संस्कार कराने वाले शहर के जाने माने समाजसुधारक व समाजसेवी शैलेंद्र सिन्हा उर्फ सोलेन दा अपनी जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। वे लंबे समय से सांस लेने की तकलीफ से जूझ रहे थे। सोमवार की देर रात करीब 3 बजे उन्होंने अपनी अंतिम सांसें ली। उनके निधन की खबर जैसे ही बांका शहर में सुबह फैली उनके घर पर पहुंचकर उन्हें नमन करने वालाें का तांता लग गया। वे अपने पीछे पत्नी के साथ-साथ चार पुत्र व पुत्रवधु व पोते पोतियों से भरा परिवार छोड़ गये है। मालूम हो कि सोलेन दा अपने जीवनकाल में करीब 100 से अधिक लावारिस शव का खुद के खर्च से दाह संस्कार करवा चुके थे, जबकि सैकड़ों लोगों को परिवार के अंतिम संस्कार करने में मदद कर चुके थे। पेशे से बांका रजिस्ट्री कचहरी के कातिब होते हुए उन्होंने समाज में सुधार लाने व समाजसेवा में हमेशा से दिलचस्पी निभाई। उनके निधन की खबर पर विभिन्न दलाें के नेताअाें के साथ-साथ भाजपा के नेताओं ने उनके अावास पर पहुंचकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। बिहार सरकार के पूर्व राजस्व व भूमि सुधार मंत्री सह वर्तमान बांका विधायक रामनारायण मंडल सहित अन्य भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। जबकि जिलाध्यक्ष विकास सिंह, अजय दास, महेश गुप्ता, केदार सिंह, सुनील चटर्जी, पंकज घोष, गुड्डू झा, संजय झा, उगेंद्र मंडल, चंद्रशेखर सिंह, राजेश सिंह, प्रमोद मंडल, सत्यनारायण पंजियारा, रवि मिश्रा, मनमोहन दास, आर के सिंह, उज्ज्वल सिन्हा आदि शामिल है। सोलेन दा भाजपा के नगर अध्यक्ष मुकेश सिन्हा के पिता थे।

कातिवों ने शोकसभा आयोजित कर दी सोलेन को श्रद्धांजलि
रजिस्ट्री कचहरी में रजिस्टार रवि रंजन कुमार की उपस्थिति में शोक सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान रजिस्टार ने कहा कि सोलेन दा वरिष्ठ कातिव थे, उनके अनुभव से कई कातिवों से लेकर कचहरी के कर्मियों ने भी जानकारी प्राप्त किया है। आज एक अनुभवी व्यक्ति इस दुनिया से चले गये। इस क्रम में दो मिनट का मौन रख कर रजिस्ट्री कचहरी के दर्जनों कातिवों व कर्मियों ने ईश्वर से उनके मृत आत्मा की शांति की कामना की। मौके पर धनंजय पाठक, राजेन्द्र सिंह, शंकर दास, शेखर दत्ता, अमरजीत कुमार, सुजीत सहित दर्जनों लोग मौजूद थे।

