माैसम:जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री, आज हो सकती है हल्की बारिश, दिन भर घना कोहरा

बांका4 घंटे पहले
कोहरे के कारण ऑटो की लाइट जलाकर चलते चालक।
  • माैसम विभाग के अनुसार 15 से 16 दिसंबर काे जिले में बारिश की है संभावना

पिछले 2 दिनों से बांका जिला का हर कोना कोहरे के आगोश में चला गया है। सड़काें पर चलने वाली गाड़ियाें काे भी चालकाें ने सड़क किनारे खड़े कर दिया। इनमें सैकड़ों बाराती भी थे जिन्हें काफी परेशानी हुई। घने कोहरे के असर से ठंड भी बढ़ती जा रही है। दिन में शाम जैसा मौसम बना हुआ है। वही शुक्रवार काे धूप नहीं निकलने से लोगों को दिन भर सुबह का हीं ऐहसास होता रहा। वहीं गृहणियों को भी वातावरण में बनी नमी के कारण दैनिक कार्यों में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 व न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री रहा। रोजाना के कपड़े समय पर नहीं सूख पा रहे हैं। गुरुवार कि अपेक्षा शुक्रवार को भी कोहरे के कारण जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा। खासकर वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी झेलना पड़ रहा है। कोहरे के कारण बाजारों में भी चहल-पहल कम हुई है। गांवों में लोग अलाव जलाकर सर्दी से बचाव का जतन करते देखे गए। इन दिनों लग्न का समय है इसके बावजूद बाजार में भीड़ कम दिख रही है। दिन में दोपहर के आसपास है लोगों की भीड़ दिखती है जबकि सुबह और शाम में सन्नाटा पसरा रहता है। शहर सहित क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को मौसम में नमी महसूस कि गई । दिनभर आसमान मे बादल छाए रहने से सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं हुए। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के माैसम वैज्ञानिक जुबली साहु ने बताया कि जिले के कुछ हिस्साें में12 दिसंबर काे हल्की बूंदा-बुंदी बारिश हाेने की संभावना है। वही 15 से 16 दिसंबर काे भी जिले में कही- कही बारिश की संभावना है। हवा मेे अार्द्रता ज्यादा रहने एवं पछिया हवा चलने के कारण ठंड में इजाफा हाेगा। इस दाैरान अधिकतम व न्यनूतम तापमान में उतार- चढ़ाव हाेते रहेगा।

