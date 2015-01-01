पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:तीन अभियुक्तों को किया गिरफ्तार, भेजे गए जेल

चांदन5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गौरीपुर पंचायत के विसनपुर गांव से पुलिस ने गुरुवार रात छापेमारी कर तीन अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। कांड संख्या 110/20 के अभियुक्त रामदेव यादव व बंसी यादव और कांड संख्या 111/20 मारपीट के मामले के अभियुक्त नीलेश यादव को पुअनि धुरंधर सिंह व सअनि मुखराम सिंह ने गिरफ्तार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें