प्रशिक्षण:पांच नवंबर से मतगणना को लेकर कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण

बांका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दस नवंबर को मतगणना की चल रही तैयारी

10 नवंबर को होने वाले मतगणना कार्य को लेकर प्रशिक्षण की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम सुहर्ष ने 5 से 8 नवंबर को दो पालियों में प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने का निर्देश दिया है। बताया गया कि 5 व 7 नवंबर को नगर भवन में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। जबकि 6 व 8 नवंबर को समाहरणालय सभागार में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। 5 नवंबर को 10 से 12 बजे तक प्रथम पाली और 2 से 5 बजे तक दूसरी पाली में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम को लेकर डीएम ने आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। उन्होंने निर्वाचन कोषांग को मतगणना प्रशिक्षण से संबंधित सामग्री उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके अलावा ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र, कुर्सी, पंखा, ट्यूबलाइट की समुचित व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को नगर भवन में साफ-सफाई और प्रशिक्षण आरंभ होने से एक घंटे पूर्व नगर भवन को आवश्यक रूप से सैनिटाइज कराने कहा गया है। प्रत्येक पाली में प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने वाले मतगणना कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण कक्ष में प्रवेश करने के पूर्व थर्मल स्कैनर से उनकी तापमान की जांच के बाद हाथों को सैनिटाइज कर प्रवेश की अनुमति मिलेगी।

