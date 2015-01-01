पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुलासा:73 हजार रुपए के लालच में ट्रक चालक ने खुद रची थी अपहरण की झूठी कहानी, धराया

बांका/नारायणपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के भगवानपुर गांव स्थित अपने में ही छिपा था, पुलिस ने रुपए भी बरामद किया

एनएच-31 पर नारायणपुर के भगवान पेट्रोल पंप के पास शनिवार की रात बांका के ट्रक चालक नित्यानंद पासवान के अपहरण मामले का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। पुलिस की जांच में पता चला कि ट्रक चालक अपने घर में ही है। इसके बाद भवानीपुर पुलिस बांका के रजौन थाना के भगवानपुर गांव पहुंची और स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने जब उससे पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि बालू बिक्री के 73 हजार पांच रुपए मेरे पास थे। मैं खुद का वाहन खरीदना चाहता था। इसलिए लालच में मैंने खुद अपहरण की झूठी कहानी रची थी। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने बौंसी थाना क्षेत्र के बकडुम्मा गांव से चालक के फूफेरी बहन के घर से 73 हजार 500 रुपया भी बरामद कर लिया है। थानाध्यक्ष नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि घटना के बाद जब इसकी जांच की गई तो अपहरण का मामला संदिग्ध प्रतीत हुआ। घटनास्थल पर के आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि उन्होंने किसी अपराधी को स्कार्पियो से आते या ड्राइवर को अपहरण कर ले जाते नहीं देखा है। 13 दिसंबर को पता चला कि वह अपने घर पहुंच गया है। सोमवार की शाम पुलिस भगवानपुर गांव पहुंची और चालक नित्यानंद को गिरफ्तार कियाा।

पहले अपहरण का दर्ज हुआ था केस
ट्रक के खलासी बांका जिले के रजौन थाना क्षेत्र के गोपालपुर निवासी संतोष कुमार ने ट्रक चालक नित्यानंद पासवान के स्कार्पियो सवार हथियारबंद बदमाशों द्वारा अगवा करने का मामला शनिवार को दर्ज कराया था। मामला दर्ज होने के साथ ही पुलिस ने वैज्ञानिक तरीके से अनुसंधान शुरू किया और खलासी संतोष कुमार द्वारा बताए गए स्थान पर लोगों से पूछताछ की तो खलासी और अन्य लोगों के बयान में विरोधाभास मिला। अब पुलिस खलासी की भी तलाश कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें