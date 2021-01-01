पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सीसीटीवी की निगरानी में होगी इंटर की परीक्षा जूता-मोजा पहना तो एग्जाम देने से होंगे वंचित

बांका28 मिनट पहले
समाहरणालय सभागार में परीक्षा को लेकर बैठक करते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • डीएम ने कदाचार और शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में परीक्षा संपन्न कराने के लिए अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

एक फरवरी से शुरू हाेने जा रही इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा को लेकर शुक्रवार को जिलाधिकारी सुहर्ष भगत व एसपी अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता ने समाहरणालय सभागारमें में केंद्राधीक्षक, स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व जाेनल दंडाधिकारियों के साथ संयुक्त रूप से बैठक की। इस दौरान डीएम ने अधिकारियों से कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा कराने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में डीएम ने सभी परीक्षा केंद्राधीक्षकों, स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी, सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी से कहा कि परीक्षा को कदाचारमुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न कराने के लिए 36 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जहां दो पालियों में 1 से 13 फरवरी तक परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। इसमें 7 फरवरी को छोड़कर परीक्षा का संचालन होगा। जहां दो पालियों में परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। जहां 9:30 बजे से पहली पाली प्रारंभ होगी, जो 12:45 तक चलेगी, वहीं दूसरी पाली 1:45 से प्रारंभ होकर 5 बजे तक आहूत होगी। सभी केंद्राधीक्षकों को डीएम ने कहा कि परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने के 10 पहले प्रवेश कराने का निर्देश दिया। विलंब से आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। वहीं सभी केंद्रों के बाहर आप सीसीटीवी के निगरानी में है, यह बोर्ड भी लगाना है। इससे लोगों को भी पता चले कि वे केंद्र पर किसी प्रकार की गलत हरकत करने का प्रयास न करें। केंद्र के 200 गज तक परीक्षा के दौरान 144 के अनुपालन कराए जाने का स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं केंद्राधीक्षकों को शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा संचालन का निर्देश डीएम ने दिया।

इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के लिए जिले में बनाए गए 36 केंद्र, दंडाधिकारी नियुक्त
इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में इस बार बांका जिले के 36 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 22171 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होने वाले है। जिन्हें जूता मौजा पहन कर नहीं आने के लिए कहा गया है। जो भी छात्र-छात्रा जूता मौजा पहन कर आएंगे उन्हें प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसलिए सभी छात्र-छात्राओं से चप्पल पहनकर आने की अपील की गई। वहीं परीक्षा प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी की सहमति पर केंद्राधीक्षक किस कमरे में कौन से वीक्षक जाएगें यह तय किया जाएगा, साथ ही डीएम ने निर्देश दिया कि कोई भी गैर शिक्षक व अन्य कर्मचारी को वीक्षक नहीं बनाया जाएगा। वहीं जिस विद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं का परीक्षा केंद्र होगा, उस विद्यालय के शिक्षक को प्रतिनियुक्त नहीं करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का होगा पालन
परीक्षा को लेकर डीएम द्वारा की गयी बैठक में सभी केंद्राधीक्षकों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इससे बचाव के जारी हर निर्देश का पालन कराया जाना है। केंद्र में परीक्षार्थियों के प्रवेश से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क का पालन व हैंडसेनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल कराया जाना है। वहीं सभी कर्मी भी नियमों का पालन करते हुए केंद्र पर ड्यूटी करेगें।

छात्राओं के लिए बनाए गए 18 परीक्षा केंद्र 10042 छात्राएं देंगी 12वीं का परीक्षा
छात्राओं के लिए बनाये गये 18 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 10042 छात्राएं परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेगी, जिसमें साइंस संकाय में 1947, जबकि आर्ट्स में 7974 छात्राएं हिस्सा लेगी, इसके अलावे कॉमर्स संकाय में महज 121 छात्राएं हिस्सा लेगी। जानकारी हाे कि छात्राओं के लिए हिमालयन एकेडमी खेसर, एबी एसेंट पब्लिक स्कूल अमरपुर, एमआरडी उच्च विद्यालय बांका, प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्च विद्यालय कटोरिया, उच्च विद्यालय खेसर, आदर्श बालिका उच्च विद्यालय अमरपुर, बीडी एकेडमी अमरपुर, एसएस बालिका उच्च विद्यालय बांका, पीबीएस कॉलेज बांका, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय अमरपुर, बांका, सार्वजनिक डिग्री कॉलेज सर्वोदयनगर, एसकेपी स्कूल, बांका, डीएन सिंह कॉलेज भूसिया रजौन, शिव सुभद्रा एकेडमी रजौन, उच्च विद्यालय चंगेरी मिर्जापुर, सीएम कॉलेज बौंसी, सीएनडी उच्च विद्यालय बौंसी, जबकि पीएलके सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर बौंसी काे छात्राओं का परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है।

