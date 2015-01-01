पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असुरक्षित थाना:चांदन थाना की खिड़की तोड़कर शराब तस्कर फरार, संतरी को पता ही नहीं चला

चांदन4 घंटे पहले
इसी चांदन थाना के हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर शराब तस्कर हो गया फरार।
  • भास्कर सवाल : गिरफ्तार आरोपी को संभाल नहीं पा रही पुलिस तो आम लोगों की रक्षा कैसे होगी?

चांदन थाना में नए थानाध्यक्ष के योगदान के बावजूद पुलिस हिरासत से कैदियों का भागने का सिलसिला जारी है। बीते छह माह के दौरान चांदन थाना से हिरासत में लिए गए तीन कैदी भागने में सफल रहे हैं। जबकि फरार तीन कैदियों में से अभी तक एक की भी दोबारा गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। गुरुवार सुबह भी चांदन थाना के हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर एक शराब तस्कर फरार हो गया। आश्चर्यजनक तथ्य यह है कि गिरफ्तार शराब तस्कर की निगरानी रखने के लिए हाजत के बाहर दो संतरी को लगाया गया था। फिर भी हाजत की खिड़की को तोड़कर दो में से एक तस्कर फरार हो गया और निगरानी कर रहे संतरी को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। इस मामले में जहां गिरफ्तार शराब तस्कर के खिलाफ हाजत से फरार होने का एक और मामला दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं दोनों संतरी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए वरीय अधिकारी को सूचना दी गयी है। वहीं सूचना मिलने के बाद बेलहर के एसडीपीओ मौके पर पहुंच जांच पड़ताल करते हुए फरार शराब तस्कर को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने का थानाध्यक्ष को निर्देश दिया। वहीं लगातार हो रही घटना से चांदन थाना पुलिस की कार्यशैली और कर्तव्य निष्ठा पर भी सवालिया निशान उठ रहे हैं।

वाहन जांच के दौरान 967 पाउच शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए थे दो आरोपी

वाहन जांच के दौरान करूआपाथर चेक पोस्ट से चांदन पुलिस ने एक कार से बुधवार को 967 पाउच देशी शराब के साथ जामताडा जिला के करौं गांव निवासी प्रसनजीत कुमार बाउरी पिता बुधन बाउरी और जामताडा जिला के ही फतेहपुर केन्दुआटांड गांव निवासी पिन्टू कुमार कापरी को गिरफ्तार कर दो संतरी की अभिरक्षा में हाजत में रखा था। मगर हाजत में लगे वेंटिलेटर को तोड़कर पिन्टू कापरी भाग निकला और पुलिस को भनक तक भी नहीं लगी।

कार जांच के दौरान सात बोतल विदेशी शराब के साथ पांच व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार
इधर, चांदन देवघर मुख्य सड़क मार्ग के कसई मोड़ के समीप संध्या गश्ती के दौरान चांदन थाना के सअनि खुर्शीद आलम ने वाहन जांच के दौरान एक कार से 7 बोतल विदेशी शराब के साथ 5 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि शराब की सूचना पर कसई मोड़ के समीप वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। जांच के दौरान गाड़ी संख्या बीआर 10 ए डी 9351 से इम्पीरियल ब्लू कंपनी की 750 एमएल की 2 बोतल, रॉयल स्टैग कंपनी की 750 एमएल की 2 बोतल, इम्पीरियल ब्लू कंपनी की 375 एमएल की 2 बोतल व रॉयल स्टैग कंपनी की 180 एमएल की 1 बोतल विदेशी जब्त की गयी और पांचों व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष रविशंकर कुमार ने बताया कि मद्य उत्पाद अधिनियम की सुसंगत धाराओं के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार पांचों व्यक्तियों को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस लगातार शराब को लेकर छापेमारी कर रही है।

छह माह पूर्व खाना खाने का बहाना बनाकर चालक हो गया था फरार
ज्ञात हो कि बीते छह महीने पूर्व बांका के एसडीओ मनोज कुमार चौधरी ने अरवा चावल लदे एक ट्रक को जब्त कर ड्राइवर सहित चांदन थाना को सौंपा था। खाना खाने के बहाने ट्रक ड्राइवर थाना से भाग निकला था, जबकि बांका के चिकित्सक की कार में टक्कर मारने के मामले में भी ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर थाना के हवाले कर गश्ती ड्यूटी में लगे पदाधिकारी गश्ती करने बाहर निकल गए। मगर जब तक वह वापस थाना लौटे। तब तक ड्राइवर मौके पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों को चकमा देकर रफूचक्कर हो गया था।

वरीय पदाधिकारी काे दी सूचना, चल रही छापेमारी
हाजत से फरार पिन्टू कापरी के खिलाफ एक और प्राथमिकी दर्जकर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। संतरी ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिस बल के जवानों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को वरीय पदाधिकारी को सूचना दी गयी है।
-रविशंकर कुमार,
थानाध्यक्ष, चांदन थाना

थानाध्यक्ष को दी है सख्त हिदायत, दोषी पर होगी कार्रवाई
इस तरह की घटना दोबारा नहीं हो, इसके लिए थानाध्यक्ष को सख्त हिदायत दी गयी है। इसके अतिरिक्त दोषी ड्यूटी पर तैनात दोनों संतरी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। -प्रेम चंद्र सिंह, एसडीओपी, बेलहर

