पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भास्कर पड़ताल:41 जगह पर चल रहीं भटि्ठयां, शराब बनाने वाले बोले-नेता कहते हैं चुनाव भर बनाअाे

बनमनखी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बनमनखी में भट्ठी पर देशी शराब बनाती महिलाएं।
  • चुनावी सरगर्मी बढ़ते ही बनमनखी इलाके में सुलगने लगीं शराब की भट्ठियां
  • शराब बनाने वाली बस्तियों से सप्लायर का सीधा संपर्क, बढ़ी बिक्री

विधानसभा चुनाव के आते ही एक बार फिर बनमनखी क्षेत्र में देशी शराब की भट्ठियां धधकने लगी हैं। चुनाव में चोरी-छिपे मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए शराब पीने और पिलाने का दौर शुरू हो गया है। भास्कर की पड़ताल में यह सामने आया है कि अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में कम से कम 41 जगहों पर शराब की भट्ठियों में देशी शराब बनाई जा रही है। शराब बनाने वालों का कहना है कि लोग घर आकर ही शराब ले जाते हैं। कभी-कभी उन्हें पीने की जगह भी उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। उनका कहना है कि चुनाव लड़ने वाले नेता ही कहते हैं कि चुनाव भर शराब बनाओ। नेताओं के कार्यकर्ताओं का शराब बनाने वाली बस्तियों और शराब के सप्लायर से सीधा संपर्क बना होता है। बनमनखी के गांवों में बनने वाली देशी शराब पूर्णिया सहित कोशी-सीमांचल के विभिन्न इलाकों तक जाती हैं। सस्ती होने के कारण मांग ज्यादा है। कोई दुर्घटना हो जाने पर उत्पाद विभाग और पुलिस धरपकड़ तेज करते हुए शराब की भट्ठियां को नष्ट कर देती है, मगर कुछ दिनों के बाद शराब माफिया फिर से अपने कारोबार में जुट जाते हैं। वे नए सिरे से भट्ठियां बनवाकर उनमें देशी शराब बनाने लगते हैं।कम लागत में सर्वाधिक मुनाफा देने वाले रोजगार से नए लोगों का निरंतर जुड़ना जारी है। इस अवैध धंधे में पान से लेकर चाय दुकानदार भी शामिल हैं, जो शराब की होम डिलीवरी करते हैं।

पड़ताल पर यहां मिलीं शराब की भटि्ठयां
बनमनखी थाना क्षेत्र में राधानगर, जीवछपुर, गंगेली, विशनपुर, काझी वार्ड एक, हरमुढ़ी मुसहरी, कदंबपुर, काझी नगराही, धीमा शर्मा टोला, हरमुढ़ी पोखर टोला, बोतल टोला, बस स्टैंड, सरसी थाना क्षेत्र में मझुआ प्रेमराज, अमनाही, कुच्याही, पोखर टोला, फुलटोला, हड़वांगा, जियनगंज, सिहली, बेला, अख्तियारपुर, चांदपुर, कुड़वाघाट, बहुटोला, कुड़वाघाट, मिल्की, समदा, डुमरिया, बारेना, कुसहा टोला, मालिनियांं, पीपर टोला और जानकीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में विनोवा ग्राम, मधुबन, दूरबीन टोला, गंगापुर, चकमाका, चांंदपुर भंगहा, नौलखी, रूपौली आदि संथाल बस्तियों में कच्ची शराब भट्ठियां हैं।

शराब बनाने वाले ने कहा-मेरी जाति के लोग शराब नहीं बनाएंगे तो खाएंगे क्या?
शराब बनाने वाले ने बताया कि अगर मेरी जाति का लोग शराब नहीं बनाएंगे तो खाएंगे क्या? उन्होंने बताया कि हमलोगों को घर के आराध्य देव को शराब चढ़ाई जाती है। सबसे खास बात ये है कि अगर हमलोगों के समुदाय में किसी जगह शादी-ब्याह होता है तो मेजबान को शराब देनी पड़ती है। अगर मेजबान को शराब नहीं पिलाएंगे तो वो मेरे यहां रिश्तेदारी नहीं करेगा।

चुनाव में बिक्री हो जाती है दोगुनी
बनमनखी के एक गांव के लोग नाम-गांव नहीं छापने के अनुरोध पर बताया कि हम लोगों का तो सालों भर का यही काम है। चुनाव में बिक्री बढ़ जाती है। इस बार के चुनाव में नेता शराब बनाने के लिए कहते हैं। इसलिए हमलोग महुवा, गुड़, चावल, फल की शराब बनाते हैं।

लगातार हो रही जांच कार्रवाई भी हो रही
अवैध शराब कारोबार रोकने के लिए लगातार जांच और गश्ती जारी है। सूचना मिलने पर उन शराब कारोबारियों पर कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है।
विभाष कुमार, एसडीपीओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें