पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लोग परेशान:घोषणा के डेढ़ साल बाद भी स्टेशन पर नहीं बन पाया फुट ओवरब्रिज

बनमनखी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बनमनखी जंक्शन पर फुट ओवरब्रिज नहीं बनने से बनमनखी नगर पंचायत दो हिस्सों में बंटा

बनमनखी जंक्शन पर फुट ओवरब्रिज नहीं बनने से बनमनखी नगर पंचायत दो हिस्सों में बंट गया है। डेढ़ साल पहले बनमनखी जंक्शन स्टेशन पर 8 मार्च 2019 को बनमनखी-बरहड़ा कोठी आमान परिवर्तन को बहाल करते हुए ट्रेन सेवा बहाल की गई थी। स्पेशल ट्रेन के परिचालन के दौरान बनमनखी जंक्शन पहुंचे विधायक सह बिहार सरकार के पर्यटन मंत्री कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि ने लोगों से कहा था कि लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए महज कुछ दिनों के बाद ही फुटओवर ब्रिज निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया। लेकिन डेढ़ वर्ष से अधिक बीत जाने के बाद भी फुट ओवरब्रिज का काम पूरा नहीं हो सका है। उक्त समारोह में स्थानीय विधायक सह पर्यटन मंत्री कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि ने कहा था कि 2016 के कोशी त्रासदी के बाद से बनमनखी बिहारीगंज रेल परिचालन बंद है। बहुत जल्द ही बनमनखी से बिहारीगंज तक भी ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू किया जाएगा। वो कार्य भी अंतिम चरण पर है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस पार से उस पार के लिए आगामी दिनों में आरओबी का भी निर्माण किया जाएगा।

मंत्री ने दिया था आश्वासन, बनमनखी को मॉडल स्टेशन बनाया जाएगा
मंत्री ने लोगों को आश्वासन दिया था कि पूर्णिया जंक्शन, पूर्णिया कोर्ट स्टेशन के साथ-साथ बनमनखी जंक्शन को मॉडल स्टेशनों की श्रेणी में बहुत जल्द लाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उक्त सभी समस्याओं को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर रेलमंत्री तक पत्र के माध्यम से अवगत करा दिया गया है। उक्त सभी घोषणा महज घोषणा बनकर रह गई है। जो विधानसभा चुनाव में आम मतदाताओं के साथ-साथ विपक्षियों के लिए एक अहम चुनावी मुद्दा बन गया है।

लॉकडाउन के कारण ओवरब्रिज का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ
एक तरफ का फुट ओवरब्रिज बन लगभग बनकर तैयार है। लाॅकडाउन के कारण ठेकेदार काम को पूरा नहीं कर सका है। ये सब समस्या हटते ही बहुत जल्द निर्माण कार्य किया जाएगा।
कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि, विधायक, बनमनखी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें