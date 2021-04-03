पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कार से विदेशी शराब बरामद, 2 गिरफ्तार

बनमनखी/मधेपुरा38 मिनट पहले
जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • एक तस्कर मधेपुरा जिले के उदाकिशुनगंज तो दूसरा बनमनखी का निवासी है

बनमनखी पुलिस ने वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान बुधवार की देर रात एक बिना नंबर प्लेट की कार को खदेड़कर पकड़ा। प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी सह बनमनखी थानाध्यक्ष शिवशंकर कुमार ने बताया कि देवोत्तर पुल पर वाहन चेकिंग कर रहे थे तभी देखा कि बनमनखी की तरफ से कार आ रही है। पुलिस की गाड़ी पर उसकी नजर पड़ी तो वह तेजी से भागने लगी। जिसके बाद उस गाड़ी काे ओवरटेक किया तो रात के अंधेरे और कोहरा का फायदा उठाकर बगल की बस्ती में कार लेकर आरोपी छिप गए। जैसे ही पुलिस ने बस्ती की तालाशी शुरू की तो तस्कर बनमनखी की तरफ ओर तेजी से भागने लगे। अंततः उस गाड़ी को ओवरटेक कर बनमनखी के टीवीएस मोटरसाइकिल शो-रूम के समीप पकड़ा गया। तालाशी में दो युवक और गाड़ी के पीछे वाली डिक्की से 4 कार्टन विदेशी शराब, एक लैपटॉप, दो मोबाइल और एक गाड़ी का नंबर प्लेट बरामद हुआ। इसके बाद कार सहित सभी को हिरासत में लेकर थाने लाया गया। पूछताछ में उन्होंने बताया कि कमलेश कुमार मधेपुरा जिले के उदाकिशुनगंज का है जो कार चला रहा था तथा दूसरा विजय कुमार चौधरी बनमनखी थाना क्षेत्र के धीमा का रहने वाला है। दोनों युवकों ने कबूला कि 96 बोतल यानी कुल 35 लीटर विदेशी शराब बनमनखी के धोकरधा से धीमा लेकर जा रहे थे।

1839 लीटर शराब की गई नष्ट
मधेपुरा | सदर थाना तथा उत्पाद अधीक्षक के कार्यालय परिसर में गुरुवार को विभिन्न थानों व उत्पाद विभाग की टीम के द्वारा छापेमारी में बरामद की गई 1839 लीटर शराब डीएम श्याम बिहारी मीणा व एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार के निर्देश पर नष्ट की गई। सदर थाने में 328 लीटर विदेशी व 242 लीटर चुलाई शराब नष्ट की गई। मद्यनिषेध कार्यालय परिसर में मद्यनिषेध पदाधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में की गई छापेमारी के दौरान बरामद 86 लीटर विदेशी शराब व 1183 लीटर चुलाई शराब नष्ट की गई। मौके पर सदर एडीओ नीरज कुमार, सदर डीएसपी अजय नारायण यादव व उत्पाद अधीक्षक सुरेंद्र प्रसाद भी थे।

