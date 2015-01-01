पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:नवजात में एचआईवी संक्रमण के खतरे को कम करने के लिए बनमनखी में बनेगा मॉडल सेंटर

बनमनखी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिहार राज्य एड्स नियंत्रण समिति के सहयोग से यूनिसेफ ने लिया निर्णय
  • 2021 के जनवरी में सेंटर चालू होने की संभावना

मॉडल प्रसव कक्ष, मॉडल टीकाकरण सेंटर के बाद अब संक्रमित मां से नवजात बच्चों के एचआईवी संक्रमित होने के खतरे को शून्य स्तर पर ले जाने के लिए बिहार राज्य एड्स नियंत्रण समिति के सहयोग से यूनिसेफ की ओर से बनमनखी में देश का पहला मॉडल सेंटर बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। बनमनखी विधायक कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि ने बताया कि देश का पहला मॉडल प्रिवेंटिव ऑफ पेरेंट्स टू चाइल्ड ट्रांसमिशन सेंटर पूर्णिया जिले के बनमनखी में खोला जाएगा। इससे पूरे सीमांचल के जिलों में एचआईवी संक्रमितों की संख्या तथा संक्रमित मां से शिशु में संक्रमण की दर को देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया है। विधायक ऋषि ने बताया कि अधिकतर गर्भवती महिलाओं के प्रसव पूर्व एचआईवी जांच नहीं हो पाती है। इस कारण संक्रमित मां से नवजात बच्चों के संक्रमण का खतरा बना रहता है। बनमनखी में मॉडल सेंटर बनने से एक ही केंद्र में सभी तरह की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। 2021 के जनवरी माह में सेंटर चालू होने की पूर्ण संभावना है। उन्होंने बताया कि संक्रमित मां से बच्चों में एचआईवी संक्रमण को शून्य करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके रोकथाम के लिए हम साथी ऐप भी लांच हो चुका है। अब सरकारी अस्पतालों में 95 प्रतिशत गर्भवती महिलाओं के एचआईवी जांच का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके लिए सरकारी अस्पतालों में गर्भवती महिलाओं के निबंधन का प्रतिशत भी इस वर्ष अंत तक 95% कर लिया जाएगा। गर्भवती महिला अगर एचआईवी संक्रमित पाई जाती है तो इसका समुचित चिकित्सा भी विशेषज्ञों की देखरेख में करवाया जाएगा और विशेषज्ञों की देखरेख में महिला का सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया जाएगा। इससे नवजात को संक्रमण मुक्त किया जा सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें