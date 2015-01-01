पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:टेम्पो को बचाने में सरसी के पास गिट्‌टी लदा ट्रक पलटा, उपचालक हुआ घायल

बनमनखी9 घंटे पहले
ट्रक से उपचालक को बाहर निकालते सरसी पुलिस और ग्रामीण।

बनमनखी अनुमंडल के सरसी थाना क्षेत्र के कुर्सेला-फारबिसगंज स्टेट हाईवे-77 पर सरसी नवटोलिया बस्ती के समीप सामने से आ रही टेम्पो को बचाने के चक्कर में गिट्टी लदे ट्रक का चालक अपना नियंत्रण खो दिया। इसके कारण ट्रक सड़क के किनारे गड्ढे में पलट गया। इस घटना में ट्रक पर सवार उपचालक ट्रक के नीचे दब गया। स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा घटना की सूचना पर सरसी पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से ट्रक के दरवाजे को कटर मशीन से काटकर तथा जेसीबी से के माध्यम से उप चालक को ट्रक से बाहर निकाला गया। इस घटना में उपचालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस व ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से घायल उपचालक को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया भेज दिया गया। घटना के संबंध में सरसी पुलिस के एएसआई एसएनए रिजवी ने बताया कि ट्रक के अंदर फंसे उप चालक को बचाने में स्थानीय लोगों की भूमिका काफी सराहनीय रही।

