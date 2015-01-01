पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:देर शाम तक मोबाइल से हाेते रहे अपडेट, लोगों ने पूछा भैया-बनमनखी विधानसभा के की हाल छैय

बनमनखीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोबाइल पर चुनाव परिणाम जानते तथा चर्चा करते लोग।
  • चुनाव का रुझान जानने के लिए टीवी, इंटरनेट पर चीपके रहे लोग, निकालते रहे रुझान

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 मतगणना परिणाम व रुझान जानने की उत्सुकता हर किसी को थी। पार्टी प्रत्याशी के समर्थक व कार्यकर्ता भले ही मतगणना केंद्रों से दूर बनमनखी क्षेत्र में थे। लेकिन अधिकांश लोग टीवी और मोबाइल पर जीत-हार व रुझान जानने में व्यस्त रहे। टीवी पर आगे व पीछे की जानकारी मिलने पर कभी खुशी तो कभी गम का माहौल भी समर्थक में रहा। मतगणना मंगलवार को रहने के कारण बनमनखी बाजार की भी अधिकांश दुकानें दोपहर तक बंद रही। जबकि दोपहर बाद छिटपुट दुकानें ही खुल थी। टीवी और मोबाइल पर जीत व हार का गणना करने के लिए सुबह से ही लोग चिपके रहे। यही नहीं बाजारों में भी जहां टीवी चल रही थी। वहां भी भीड़ रही। जबकि अधिकारी से लेकर कर्मी तक टीवी पर जीत-हार की जानकारी लेते रहे। बाजारों में टीवी देख रहे लोगों की भीड़ से जिंदाबाद के नारे भी लगाए जा
रहे थे।
भैया बनमनखी विधानसभा के की हाल छैय हो : मतगणना का सही जानकारी लेने के लिए लोग एक-दूसरे को मोबाइल पर फोन कर जानकारी लेते रहे। यही नहीं मुख्यालय में बैठे लोगों को प्रखंड व ग्रामीण इलाके से फोन आ रहा था। जबकि दूसरे विधानसभा की स्थिति भी जानने के लिए लोग काफी उत्सुक दिखे। बनमनखी से भाजपा की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि, राजद से उपेंद्र शर्मा वहीं धमदाहा, रुपोली, कसबा, पूर्णिया, बायसी, अमौर में एनडीए और राजद की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशी के संबंध में भी लोग जानने को उत्सुक थे। इसी वजह से सभी जगहों पर लोग अपने जान-पहचान के लोगों से मोबाइल पर बात कर ताजा स्थिति की जानकारी लेते दिखे।
चाय की चुस्की के साथ जीत हार की गणित का हल निकालते रहे लोग : विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर मंगलवार को चुनाव परिणाम जानने के लिए होकटोक जारी रहा। इस दौरान विभिन्न टी स्टाल पर बैठे लोग चाय की चुस्की के साथ विभिन्न सोशल साइट और दूरभाष पर जानकारी लेकर जीत हार की गणित सुनाते रहे। कोई एनडीए समर्थन में तो कोई महागठबंधन को जीत का सेहरा बांधने पर आतुर दिखे।

