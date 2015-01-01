पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:घर में घुसकर महिला से मारपीट, 4 पर प्राथमिकी

बाराहाट3 घंटे पहले
बाराहाट प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बाबूडीह भूरना गांव के रानी देवी पति त्रिलोकी मंडल के द्वारा थाना में लिखित आवेदन देते हुए कहा गया है कि गांव के ही रामकुमार मंडल, संतोष मंडल, गजरो साह एवं दया देवी के द्वारा सोमवार की दोपहर घर में घुसकर उनके साथ गाली-गलौज एवं मारपीट करने लगा। इस बात का विरोध करने पर ये लोग बेरहमी से मेरे साथ मारपीट करने लगा। मारपीट के दौरान गले में पहने सोने का चैन छीन लिया। इतना ही नहीं उनकी मां के साथ मारपीट करने लगा। मारपीट के दौरान मेरी मां को घसीटते हुए दरवाजे पर ले गया। इसका विरोध करने पर इन लोगों के द्वारा जान मारने की धमकी दी गई। घटना की जानकारी होते ही ग्रामीणों के द्वारा किसी तरह उन लोगों से अलग किया। इसको लेकर बाराहाट स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्राथमिक उपचार कराया गया।

