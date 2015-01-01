पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बरारी में धड़ल्ले से हो रही हरे वृक्षों की कटाई, प्रशासन अनजान

बरारी2 घंटे पहले
बरारी में अवैध रूप से हरे वृक्ष काटकर ट्रैक्टर से ले जाते हुए।
  • प्रर्यावरण विद का मानना: वृक्ष की कटाई से किसान को नहीं मिल पाता मौसम की सही जानकारी

सरकार धरती को हरा-भरा रखने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर पौधरोपण करा रही है तो दूसरी ओर पर्यावरण के दुश्मन सरकार के इस मंसूबे पर पानी फेरने में लगे हुए हैं। बताया जाता है कि हरे- रे पेड़ को कोई भी व्यक्ति बिना वन विभाग के अनुमति से नही काट सकता है परंतु बरारी प्रखंड में आजकल धरल्ले से हरे भरे पेडों की कटाई हो रही है। बरारी प्रखंड में नहर और सड़क के किनारे दर्जनों शीशम,कदम व अन्य हरे-भरे पेड़ों को काट कर गायब कर दिया गया है। लेकिन वन विभाग के कर्मी वृक्ष को सुरक्षित नहीं रख पाए।
प्रतिदिन बरारी हाट, मधुबनी चौक, बंका चौक बाजार, सकरेली चौक, सुखासन के रास्ते से हरे वृक्षों को काटकर अवैध कारोबारी ट्रेक्टर से ले जाते हैं। प्रशासन भी रहती है लेकिन प्रशासन के नाको तले गाड़ी आराम से निकल जाती है। लकड़ी माफिया और वन विभाग के मिली भगत के कारण ही बरारी प्रखंड में 4 से 6 अवैध आरा मिल चलाया जा रहा है। ग्रामीण बताते है की वन विभाग के कर्मी एवं लकड़ी माफिया ही अवैध तरीके से लकड़ी काटकर आरा मिल पर लाते हैं। कुछ लोग तो इतने निडर हो गये हैं कि सड़क किनारे हरे पेड़ों को काट कर सूखने के लिए छोड़ देते हैं। बाद में इसे बेच कर मोटी रकम प्राप्त करते है।
वन विभाग का है मामला : सीओ
अंचल पदाधिकारी अमरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मेरे संज्ञान में पहली बार ये मामला आया है। अगर वृक्षों की अवैध कटाई हो रही है तो ये वन विभाग का मामला है। वही आरा मिल अगर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से चल रहा है तो उसकी सूची मालूम कर तहकीकात करते है और बिना लाइसेंस के चल रहे अवैध आरा मिल पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।
क्या कहते है कटिहार के पर्यावरणविद : पर्यावरणविद टीएन तारक का कहना है कि पेड़-पौधे की अवैध कटाई से ग्लोबल वार्मिंग बढ़ रहा है। जिससे कि तापमान तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। किसानों को मौसम का अंदाजा नहीं लगता है। जिससे किसानों को खेती बाड़ी में बरसात का सही आकलन नहीं हो पाता है। किसानी में परेशानी बढ़ गयी है।
किसान रणविजय झा बताते हैं वृक्षों की अवैध कटाई से वातावरण दुषित हो गया है। पेड़ों के उजड़ने से बारिश न के बराबर होता है। वृक्षों की कटाई से पर्यावरण को काफी प्रदूषित करने का काम किया है।
पृथ्वी को जलमग्न का संकेत
किसान अखिलेश सिंह का कहना है कि पेड़ों की लगातार कटाई से वातावरण में कार्बनडाइऑक्साइड की मात्रा में अतिशय वृद्धि हो रही है इससे तापमान अनपेक्षित मात्रा में बढ़ता जा रहा है जिससे कि बाढ़ व पृथ्वी को जलमग्न कर देने का संकेत है।

