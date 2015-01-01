पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:दर्जनों पंचायत को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क जर्जर, परेशानी

बरारी2 घंटे पहले
दर्जनों पंचायत को जोड़ने वाली सड़क जर्जर।
  • दस वर्ष से सड़क की स्थिति जस की तस, यह सड़क ही प्रखंड मुख्यालय आन-जाने के लिए एक रास्ता

प्रखंड मुख्यालय से बरारी थाना रेफरल अस्पताल सहित बैंकों को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क जर्जर है। विगत दस वर्षों से इस सड़क की स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। दर्जनों पंचायत को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क सिवाना रेलवे ढाला चौक से बरारी काढ़ागोला रेलवे ढाला, बरारी थाना, रेफरल अस्पताल, बैंक को जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क की स्थिति काफी जर्जर है। सड़कों पर सिर्फ गड्ढे और टूटी फूटी ईंट के अलावे मिट्टी का ढेर है। कई बार वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो चुका है। यह सड़क से बरारी प्रखंड के रौनिया, बरारी अंश, सुजापुर, जगदीशपुर, काबर, दुर्गापुर, बरेटा, सकरेली, सुखासन, मोहनाचन्दपुर, सिक्कट सहित दर्जनाें पंचायत को जोड़ती है। यह सड़क ही प्रखंड मुख्यालय आने के जाने के लिये एक मात्र रास्ता है। सबसे ज्यादा मुश्किलों का सामना उनलोगों को करना पड़ता है जो प्रतिदिन बरारी प्रखंड के कई जगह काम करने एवं काढ़ागोला स्टेशन ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिये आते हैं। बता दें कि दर्जनों पंचायत एवं कटिहार जाने के लिए ज्यादातर सरकारी कर्मी एवं अधिकारी इसी सड़क का इस्तेमाल करते है। प्रशासन की अनदेखी की वजह से इस सड़क पर एक किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लोगों को करीब 15 से 20 मिनट लग जाता है।

