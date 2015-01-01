पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार ट्रक की चपेट में आने से 20 वर्षीय युवक की मौत, परिजनों ने किया सड़क जाम

बरियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
घटनास्थल के समीप टायर जलाकर विरोध जताते आक्रोशित परिजन।
  • बरियारपुर में तीन बटिया चौक पर रविवार की शाम पांच बजे हुई घटना
  • दो घंटा बाद शाम 7 बजे पहुंचे बीडीओ ने सहायता राशि देकर समाप्त कराया जाम

थाना क्षेत्र के बरियारपुर तीन बटिया चौक पर रविवार की शाम करीब 05 बजे तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित ट्रक की चपेट में आने से आटो चालक एक युवक की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित परिजनों एवं ग्रामीणों ने घटनास्थल के समीप बांस- बल्ला लगाकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। शाम करीब 07 बजे थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार रंजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाने बुझाने का काफी प्रयास किया, परंतु ग्रामीण मुआवजा मिलने तक जाम समाप्त नहीं करने की बात कहते हुए जाम पर डटे रहे। शाम करीब 07 बजे बीडीओ राकेश कुमार जाम स्थल पर पहुंचे और मृतक के परिजनों को पारिवारिक योजना के तहत तत्काल सहायता के रूप में 20 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की। साथ ही आश्वासन दिया कि सरकारी प्रावधान के अनुरूप आश्रित को मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद परिजन सड़क जाम समाप्त किए। तेज रफ्तार ट्रक की चपेट में आया सोतीपुर पड़िया निवासी राकेश कुमार अपने परिवार का इकलौता कमाऊ सदस्य था। वह दो भाई एवं तीन बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था। उक्त युवक के माता-पिता की मौत पूर्व में ही हो चुकी थी। मां-बाप की मौत के बाद परिवार के पालन पोषण की सारी जिम्मेवारी मृत युवक राकेश पर ही थी। परिवार के इकलौता कमाऊ सदस्य की मौत हो जाने के बाद परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

सड़क किनारे ऑटो लगाकर पार कर रहा था रोड
सोतीपुर पड़िया निवासी सुबालाल मंडल का 20 वर्षीय पुत्र राकेश कुमार ऑटो चलाता था। बरियारपुर तीन बटिया चौक पर सड़क किनारे ऑटो लगाकर सड़क पार कर रहा था। सड़क पार करने के क्रम में मुंगेर से खड़गपुर की ओर जा रही तेज रफ्तार ट्रक युवक को रौंदते हुए आगे निकल गयी। ट्रक की चपेट में आने से राकेश कुमार की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना की सूचना परिजनों एवं ग्रामीणों को मिलने पर आक्रोशित परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर बरियारपुर तीनबटिया चौक पर बांस- बल्ला लगाकर सड़क जाम कर दिया।

बीडीओ ने आश्वासन दे समाप्त कराया जाम
घटना के बाद सड़क जाम करने की सूचना मिलने के बाद शाम करीब 07 बजे प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी राकेश कुमार जाम स्थल पर पहुंचे और परिजनों को पारिवारिक सहायता योजना के तहत तत्काल सहायता के रूप में 20 हजार रुपया नगद प्रदान किया। बीडीओ ने मृतक के आश्रित को सरकारी प्रावधान के तहत मुआवजा प्रदान किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद लोगों ने सड़क जाम समाप्त किया।

टायर जलाकर जाम कर रहे लोगों ने जताया विरोध
मृतक के आश्रित को मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर सड़क जाम कर रहे आक्रोशित परिजनों एवं ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर टायर जलाते हुए आस पास की दुकान को बंद करवाकर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। जाम के कारण सड़क के तीनों ओर क्रमशः भागलपुर रोड, मुंगेर रोड एवं खड़गपुर रोड पर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। कुछ देर बाद बरियारपुर पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और सड़क जाम कर रहे आक्रोशित परिजनों को समझाने बुझाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन परिजनों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए पुलिस सड़क जाम समाप्त में असफल रही।

