उदासीनता:7 लाख से बना शौचालय सह स्नानागार बना कबाड़खाना

बरियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरियारपुर पीएचसी में दस वर्ष पूर्व पीएचईडी द्वारा बनाया गया था शौचालय सह स्नानागार

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पीएचइडी विभाग द्वारा सात लाख रुपये की लागत से एक दशक पूर्व बने शौचालय सह स्नानागार कबाड़खाना में तब्दील हो गया है। शौचालय स्नानागार के निर्माण के बाद 1 दिन भी पीएचसी पहुंचने वाले रोगियों एवं प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय पहुंचने वाले लोगों के लिए नहीं खोला गया। ऐसे में उक्त शौचालय स्नानागार इन दिनों शोभा की वस्तु बनकर रह गई है। लगभग 7 लाख की राशि प्रखंड में यूं ही बर्बाद पड़ी हुई है। जिसका लाभ किसी को भी नहीं मिल पाया। लगभग एक दशक पूर्व पीएचसी परिसर में पीएचईडी विभाग के द्वारा सात लाख की लागत से शौचालय सह स्नानागार का निर्माण किया गया था। जिस में पेयजल की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई गई थी। निर्माण पूर्ण होने के बाद इसे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बरियारपुर को सौंप दिया गया। परंतु स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा इसे एक दिन भी जनता की सेवा के लिए चालू नहीं किया गया। जबकि जनता को सेवा देने वाली यह भवन प्रखंड एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के बीच में बना हुआ है। प्रखंड कार्यालय मैं रोजाना सैकड़ों महिला एवं पुरुषों का आना जना लगा रहता है। खासकर महिलाओं को शौच के लिए इस भवन के अलावा कोई अन्य सुविधा प्रखंड कार्यालय में अलग से निर्मित है। ना ही प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में निर्मित है। जिससे महिलाओं को काफी परेशानी झेलना पड़ता है। वैसी महिलाओं को तो और भी परेशानी बढ़ जाती है जो गंगा पार हरिणमार एवं झौवाबहियार पंचायत से प्रखंड कार्यालय अपने कार्य हेतु आते हैं। अगर उस भवन का लोगों की सुविधा के लिए चालू कर दिया गया होता तो कम से कम 8 माह लोगों की परेशानी दूर हो जाती। क्योंकि इस भवन का निर्माण समतल जमीन पर से बिना ऊंचाई दिए किया गया है। जिस कारण वर्षा के मौसम में इस भवन में पानी प्रवेश कर जाता है। जिस कारण इस भवन का निर्माण के लिए खर्च की गई राशि का सदुपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है। अब तो यह निर्मित भवन प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए कबाड़ रखने का केंद्र बन चुका है। जिसे पीएचसी बरियारपुर पहुंच साफ देखा जा सकता है। पीएचसी के चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ विजय कुमार ने बताया कि भवन का लेयर नीचे होने के कारण शौचालय टैंक भर चुका है। एक से डेढ़ फीट तक इसमें मिट्टी का लेयर जमा हो जाता है।

