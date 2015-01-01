पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बाइक सवार युवक .315 के 80 पीस कारतूस के साथ धराया

बरियारपुर22 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार युवक के साथ बरियारपुर थानाध्यक्ष।
  • फिलिप उच्च विद्यालय के पास घेराबंदी कर पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने फिलिप उच्च विद्यालय के पास घेराबंदी कर बाइक सवार युवक काे गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने .315 के 80 पीस जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए। युवक को जेल भेज दिया है। बरियारपुर थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार रंजन ने बताया कि सूचना मिली थी कि विजय नगर निवासी चिंटू मंडल अवैध गोली व पिस्तौल खरीद-बिक्री का धंधा करता है। जो मुंगेर से अन्य जिलों में हथियार व गोली की सप्लाई करता है। फिलिप उच्च विद्यालय के पास वाहन जांच में सप्लाई करने जा रहे चिंटू की बाइक को रोककर जांच की गई।

बाइक से .315 के 80 पीस जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए। साथ में हीरो होंडा स्प्लेंडर प्रो भी जब्त किया गया। गिरफ्तार युवक ने पूछताछ में बताया कि 3 साल से वह गोली व पिस्तौल की सप्लाई का धंधा कर रहा है। गोली व पिस्तौल की अवैध सप्लाई कर वह अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण करता था। मुंगेर से लेकर भागलपुर, नवगछिया जैसे जिलों में अवैध गोली व पिस्तौल की सप्लाई करता था।

अराजक तत्वों ने दुकान में लगाई आग

तारापुर| छठ में अराजक तत्वों ने तारापुर हाट की दुकान में आग लगा दी। धौनी के दिलीप चौधरी ने थाने में आवेदन देकर बताया कि दो दिन पहले सुबह 4 बजे किसी अज्ञात ने उनके दुकान में आग लगा दी। उस समय सपरिवार घर में सोए थे। किसी ने सूचना दी की उनके दुकान में आग लग गई है। दुकान पर पहुंच आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। अगलगी में लगभग 30 हजार का सामान जल गया है।

