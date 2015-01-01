पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंगेर विधानसभा:पूर्व मंत्री की हार से समर्थकों में मायूसी दिनभर आवास पर लटका रहा ताला

बरियारपुर21 मिनट पहले
ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री शैलेश कुमार के चुनाव में हार के बाद बरियारपुर स्थित आवास पर पूरे दिन बुधवार को सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। आवास में दरवाजे पर ताला लगा रहा तो समर्थकों में मायूसी देखी गई। ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री हार के बाद देर रात्रि ही बरियारपुर स्थित आवास से पटना के लिए रवाना हो गए।

कार्यकर्ताओं में पूरे दिन मंत्री जी की हार पर मायूसी देखी गई। वहीं दूसरी ओर मुंगेर विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के जीत पर एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष देखा गया। ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री की हार पर लोगों में तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं आम रही। लोगों ने कहा कि ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री ने घरों से निकटतम क्षेत्र में भी जाना जरूरी नहीं समझा। जिसे मतदाताओं में नाखुशी थी। जिस कारण निकटतम क्षेत्र से भी जो मत प्राप्त होना चाहिए वह मत प्राप्त नहीं हुआ। जबकि एनडीए का भी जो मत इन्हें मिलना चाहिए था वह मत भी इन्हें प्राप्त नहीं हुआ।

