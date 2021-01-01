पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:मत्स्य जीवी सहयोग समिति बरियारपुर का मतदान आज

बरियारपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • फिलिप उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में वोटिंग

मत्स्यजीवी सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड बरियारपुर के निर्वाचन हेतु शनिवार को फिलिप उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में मतदान किया जाएगा। जिसकी सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। मतदान के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को सारी सामग्री उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी मुकुल कुमार एवं प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मतदान को लेकर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बताया कि मत्स्यजीवी सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड बरियारपुर के अध्यक्ष पद में कुल 5 प्रत्याशी क्रमशः अजय कुमार, अशोक कुमार, अनिल सहनी, उमेश सहनी, हरिप्रसाद मंडल है। जबकि मंत्री पद के लिए कुल 3 अभ्यर्थी क्रमशः सहेंद्र मंडल, दिनेश सहनी एवं उषा देवी है। इसके साथ ही पुरुष प्रबंध कारिणी सदस्य के लिए 26 जबकि महिला प्रबंध कारिणी सदस्य में 11 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में है। बताया कि 30 जनवरी शनिवार को 6:30 बजे से संध्या के 4:30 बजे तक मतदान होगा। जबकि मतगणना 31 जनवरी को की जाएगी। इस चुनाव के लिए सभी जरूरी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है।

