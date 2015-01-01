पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:पंचायत भवन की चिह्नित भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा

बरियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
चिह्नित सरकारी जमीन का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
  • करहरिया दक्षिणी पंचायत का मामला, जांच को पहुंची जिलास्तरीय टीम

करहरिया दक्षिणी पंचायत में पंचायत सरकार भवन के लिए चिह्नित सरकारी जमीन पर स्थानीय ग्रामीणों द्वारा गौशाला बनाकर अतिक्रमण कर लिया गया है। जिसे खाली कराने के लिए 3 माह पूर्व प्रखंड स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने अतिक्रमणकारियों को हटाने का निर्देश दिया था। बावजूद चिह्नित सरकारी जमीन को अतिक्रमणकारियों के द्वारा अब तक खाली नहीं किया गया है। जिस कारण पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं हो पाया है। इस बीच मंगलवार को पंचायत भवन का भौतिक निरीक्षण हेतु जिला स्तरीय उड़नदस्ता टीम के अधिकारी पहुंचे। जिसमें एसजीपीएस राजकिशोर साह, तकनीकी सहायक गौरव कुमार ने स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। अतिक्रमण के कारण पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं होने के कारण वर्तमान स्थिति की फोटोग्राफी अधिकारियों ने ली। बताया कि जांच रिपोर्ट वरीय अधिकारियों को सौंपी जाएगी। बता दें कि खाता संख्या 1584 ,1547 खसरा संख्या 3663 ,3666 एवं 3676 का 51 डिसमिल जमीन चिह्नित किया गया है।

