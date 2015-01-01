पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आक्रोश:बरियारपुर में मेंटनेंस के नाम लगातार बिजली बाधित रहने से लोगों में आक्रोश

बरियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरियारपुर विद्युत सब स्टेशन से संबंधित क्षेत्रों में हो रही कटौती

बरियारपुर विद्युत सब स्टेशन से संबंधित क्षेत्रों में त्योहारों के इस मौसम में पिछले 31 अक्टूबर से 6 नवंबर और पुनः 9 नवंबर को मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर पूरे दिन विद्युत आपूर्ति के ठप किए जाने के कारण अब विद्युत विभाग के प्रति उपभोक्ताओं में आक्रोश है। विद्युत उपभोक्ता सुमित कुमार, संजीव कुमार, प्रदीप कुमार गुप्ता, उमेश मंडल, राजवीर कुमार, अंबुज प्रसाद सिंह, दीपक कुमार, किशोर कुमार आदि ने बताया कि विद्युत विभाग द्वारा मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर बराबर पूरे-पूरे दिन के लिए आपूर्ति ठप कर दी जाती है। पिछले 8 दिनों से पूरे दिन बरियारपुर विद्युत सब स्टेशन से संबंधित क्षेत्रों में विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप रह रही है। जिससे विद्युत पर आश्रित व्यवसाय एवं उपभोक्ताओं को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दीपावली जैसे त्यौहार में सभी लोग अपने अपने घरों की साफ-सफाई करते हैं। पूरे दिन लाइट के ठप होने के कारण घरों में अंधेरा छाए रहने के कारण लोगों के द्वारा घरों की साफ-सफाई का कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है। उपभोक्ताओं ने कहा कि विद्युत विभाग की ओर से जो सुविधा मिलनी चाहिए। मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर वह सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं मिल पा रही है। जबकि आए दिन मेंटेनेंस के नाम पर विद्युत विभाग के द्वारा पूरे पूरे दिन विद्युत आपूर्ति को ठप कर दिया जाता है। बावजूद ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कई स्थानों पर जर्जर तार लटके हैं। उपभोक्ताओं ने विद्युत विभाग के प्रति आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि त्योहारों के इस मौसम में अविलंब विद्युत आपूर्ति में सुधार नहीं किया गया तो हम उपभोक्ता मजबूरन विद्युत विभाग के खिलाफ सड़क पर आने को बाध्य होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें