दुर्घटना:बंगाल जा रही मवेशी लदी पिकअप पलटी, एक की मौत, दो लोग घायल

बारसोई4 घंटे पहले
सड़क किनारे पलटी अनियंत्रित पिकअप। - Dainik Bhaskar
सड़क किनारे पलटी अनियंत्रित पिकअप।
  • बारसोई आबादपुर मुख्य सड़क एसएच 98 की घटना, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

बारसोई आबादपुर मुख्य सड़क एसएच 98 पर गुरुवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के मलिकपुर से पिकअप वैन से मवेशी लादकर बंगाल के हरिशचंद्रपुर जाने वाली एक पिकअप नरौल गांव के पास पलट गई। जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि दो अन्य बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। मृतक व्यक्ति की पहचान 40 वर्षीय मो. नजमुल के रूप में हुई है। जबकि घायलों की पहचान मो. नूर इस्लाम तथा मो. सुल्तान के रूप में हुई है। जिनके सिर एवं शरीर पर काफी गहरा और गंभीर चोट आई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने आनन-फानन में उक्त घायल लोगों को बारसोई स्थित अनुमंडल अस्पताल में लाया। घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार करने के बाद बेहतर इलाज हेतु सदर अस्पताल कटिहार भेज दिया गया। गाड़ी में और भी लोग मौजूद थे। जिन्हें मामूली चोट आई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार बारसोई थाना अध्यक्ष रामविलास सिंह पुलिसबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मृतक को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए कटिहार भेजा तथा मामले में गहराई से छानबीन में जुट गई है। डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने कई बार अवैध तरह से मवेशी तस्करी पर अंकुश लगाने की बात कही थी।

