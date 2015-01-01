पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:हादसे में दिलीप की मौत पर कोहराम

बसंतपुरएक घंटा पहले
पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव के दाह संस्कार करने की तैयारी करते परिजन।
  • इंडो-नेपाल सीमा सड़क पर गुरुवार की शाम में हुई थी दुर्घटना

वीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कोसी काॅलोनी वीरपुर से गुजरने वाली इंडो-नेपाल सीमा सड़क पर गुरुवार की शाम फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट त्रिलोकी सिंह घर के आगे दुर्घटना में 30 वर्षीय दिलीप साह की मौत के बाद उसके घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। मृतक दिलीप दिलीप अपने पीछे दो बच्चाें को छोड़ गए हैं। परिवार में सात व्यक्तियों के बीच वह अकेला कमाने वाला था। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की शाम लगभग 7:15 बजे दक्षिण से उत्तर दिशा की ओर एक हाईवा ट्रक आ रहा था। जबकि पत्नी रिंकू देवी को ग्लैमर बाइक बीआर 50 क्यू 3935 पर बिठाए दिलीप उत्तर से दक्षिण की ओर अपने घर बसंतपुर वार्ड-01 स्थित फत्तेपुर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान हाइवा की लाइट दिलीप के आंख पर पड़ी अाैर वह अनियंत्रित हाेकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हाे गया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि इस घटना में दिलीप की पत्नी भी गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। जिसका इलाज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल वीरपुर में चल रहा है। वहीं गुस्साए लोगों ने मुआवजे की मांग काे लेकर सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियाें का कहना था कि नाली निर्माण करा रही कार्य एजेंसी द्वारा खुदाई के बद मिट्टी व पत्थराें के अवशेष काे सड़क पर ही जमा कर दिया गया है।

