विस चुनाव:पहली बार पोस्टल बैलेट से 207 बुजुर्ग व नि:शक्त मतदाताओं ने किया मतदान

बसंतपुर3 घंटे पहले
मताधिकार का प्रयोग करती वृद्धा बेचनी देवी।

विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा इस बार वृद्ध और दिव्यांग मतदाताओं के लिए पोस्टल बैलट प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से छातापुर विधानसभा अंतर्गत कुल 212 वृद्ध तथा दिव्यांग मतदाताओं को उनके आवास पर ही बैलेट पेपर के माध्यम से मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की व्यवस्था की गई। 27 और 29 अक्टूबर 2 दिन चलने वाली इस मतदान प्रक्रिया में कुल 212 मतदाताओं में 207 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया जबकि 02 मतदाता मृत पाए गए। जबकि 03 मतदाताओं के विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बाहर चले जाने की बात दर्ज की गई। जानकारी देते हुए सहायक निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों सह ग्रामीण विकास पदाधिकारी बसंतपुर देवानंद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार कोविड-19 संक्रमण खतरे को को देखते हुए पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदाताओं की संख्या को घटाकर 1000 तक सीमित कर दिया गया। साथ ही वृद्ध तथा दिव्यांग मतदाता जो पोलिंग बूथ पर जाने में सक्षम नहीं हैं।

