आशंका:भाभी के साथ मतदान केंद्र पहुंची ननद की मौत, हत्या की आशंका

बसंतपुर4 घंटे पहले
कुमकुमपुर प्राथमिक विद्यालय मतदान केंद्र पर कुमकुमपुर निवासी स्व. भरत राय की बहू अपनी ननद के साथ वोट देने के लिए गई थीं। बहू अंदर अपने मत का प्रयोग करने चली गई और ननद केंद्र के बाहर ही रुकी रही। वोट देने के पश्चात बहू घर गई तो पाया कि ननद घर नहीं पहुंची है। इसके बाद ननद की खोजबीन शुरू हो गई। दोपहर 3:00 बजे के आसपास मतदान केंद्र से 200 गज उत्तर दिशा में स्थानीय लोगों ने एक लड़की का शव देखा। धीरे-धीरे यह बात पूरे गांव में आग की तरह फैल गई। परिजनों ने शव देख उसकी पहचान की। किशोरी 14 वर्षीय सुमिता कुमारी थी। उसकी मौत पर परिजनों और गांव के लोगों में शोक की लहर है। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस अधिकारी ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सीवान भेज दिया। ऐसी आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि मृतका के साथ शारीरिक संबंध कायम कर हत्या कर दी गई है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही सच्चाई सामने आएगी।

जीरादेई में ट्रेन से कटने से महिला की गई जान
सीवान| मैरवा- सीवान रेलखंड के जीरादेई स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या दो के रेललाइन पर ट्रेन से कटने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जीआरपी प्रभारी ने बताया कि महिला की उम्र लगभग 60 वर्ष था। उसकी मौत डाउन लाइन पर किसी ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से हुई है। उसकी लाश को बरामद कर जीआरपी ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। उसकी पहचान नहीं हुई है।

