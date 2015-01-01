पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस को लेकर दुकान सजने लगी है:सज गईं दुकानें, सोने व चांदी की खरीद में उछाल की उम्मीद

बसंतपुर17 मिनट पहले
भपटियाही बाजार में खरीदारी में जुटे ग्रामीण।

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में धनतेरस को लेकर दुकान सजने लगी है। विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों एवं मुख्य बाजार वीरपुर में दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानें सजानी शुरू कर दी है। धनतेरस के अवसर पर लोग काफी खरीदारी करते हैं। इसको लेकर दुकानदार ग्राहकों के लुभाने के लिए आकर्षक ढंग से दुकान को सजाने में जुट गए हैं।

वीरपुर के बर्तन दुकानदार बबलू गुप्ता, लल्लू गुप्ता, संजीव गुप्ता, मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि बीते पांच वर्षों से धनतेरस के अवसर पर बर्तनों की बिक्री ठीक ठाक रही है। लेकिन कोरोना को लेकर इस बार धनतेरस की बिक्री धीमी लग रही है। वहीं ज्वेलरी के दुकानदार राजकिशोर स्वर्णकार, लक्ष्मण ठाकुर, वरुण ठाकुर, गणेश ठाकुर, भरत ठाकुर, सूरज कुमार, सुधांशु कुमार, रोशन कुमार ने बताया कि इस वर्ष कोविड-19 को लेकर हुए लॉक डाउन और लगातार सोने व चांदी के दाम बढ़ते रहने से 2020 का पूरा वर्ष हम लोगों की दुकानदारी चौपट रही। अब धनतेरस में गुरुवार को चांदी के बर्तन, चांदी और सोने के सिक्के सहित धातुओं के बिक्री को लेकर कहना मुश्किल है। छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में महिलाएं बांस के बने दौरा, सूप आदि वस्तुओं की खरीदारी करती देखी जा रही है। वही कोविड-19 को लेकर घाटों पर छठ मनाने को लेकर छठ व्रतियों तथा श्रद्धालुओं में संशय की स्थिति हुई है। वहीं धनतेरस में खरीदारी करने वाली महिलाएं पूनम देवी, नीलम देवी, मंजू देवी, हीरामणि देवी, रेखा देवी आदि महिलाओं में धनतेरस के खरीदारी को लेकर उत्साह देखा जा रहा है।

किशनपुर में खरीदारी के लिए सज कर तैयार दुकान।
धनतेरस व दिवाली की खरीदारी शुरू

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बाजारों में दीपावली के समान की खरीद को लेकर चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। दुकानों पर खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ने से बाजार में रौनक लौट आई है। दीपोत्सव एवं धनतेरस को लेकर खरीदारी के लिए बाजार समानो से अटा पड़ा है। जहां लोगों द्वारा जरूरी समानों की खरीदारी की जा रही है। बाजार में मिट्टी के दीए, ढिबरी से लेकर बिजली के रंग-बिरंगे बल्ब के अलावे सजावटी समानों का बिक्री शरू है। पहले की अपेक्षा इस बार मिट्टी के दीए व ढिबरी का बिक्री अधिक देखी जा रही है। वहीं लक्ष्मी व गणेश की मूर्तियां भी बाजार में उपलब्ध है। किराना, कपड़ा दुकान सहित अन्य दुकानों पर भी जरूरत की सामग्री की खरीद के लिए लोगों की भीड़ देखी जा रही है। मालूम हो कि त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थ भी खूब बेचा जाता है।

पर्व को लेकर बाजार में बढ़ी रौनक

धनतेरस, दीपावली व छठ महापर्व को लेकर भपटियाही बाजार सहित अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के चौक चौराहे पर दुकानें सजने लगी है। पर्व को लेकर लोग अपने-अपने घरों की सफाई करने में जुटे हुए हैं। बाजारों में जरूरी सामानों की खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ जुट रही है। कुम्हारों द्वारा विभिन्न प्रकार के मिट्टी के दीए तैयार कर बाजारों में बेचा जा रहा है। त्योहार की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार सहित गांव में भी चहल कदमी बढ़ गई है। अपने घर सहित आस-पास की सफाई के साथ चौक चौराहे पर रंग-बिरंगे बिजली के बल्बों, श्री गणेश एवं मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां से लेकर अन्य सजावटी सामानों की दुकानें सज गई है। धनतेरस दिन से ही दीपावली, भैया दूज, गोवर्धन पूजा सहित अन्य पर्व एक हफ्ता तक चलेगा। जिससे लोगों में उत्सवी माहौल है।

