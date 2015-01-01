पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपलब्धि:लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर सोनू ने पूरे जिले का नाम किया रौशन

बसंतपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड के चोरौली गांव के लाल सोनू कांत उपाध्याय ने सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर जिले का नाम रौशन किया है। शनिवार को विश्व की प्रख्यात संस्था भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी से लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर अपने माता-पिता, गांव और क्षेत्र का नाम रौशन किया है। उसके पिता शोभाकांत उपाध्याय चंडीगढ़ में सेक्युरिटी गार्ड का काम करते थे। घर की आर्थिक हालात को देखते हुए उसने दानापुर से सेना में क्लर्क भर्ती हुए।उसने सेना में अधिकारी बनने का संघर्ष जारी रखा। सेना में अधिकारी बनने की खबर मिलने पर गांव में रह रहे उसके दादा जी फुलेना उपाध्याय व दादी अम्बिका देवी बहुत खुश हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पोते ने मेरे मन की मुराद पूरी की है। उसके बड़े चाचा चुन्नूकांत उपाध्याय व मुन्नुकांत उपाध्याय, माता इन्दू लता देवी, पत्नी प्रीति उपाध्याय सहित पूरा परिवार काफी खुश है। उसकी प्रारंभिक शिक्षा सरकारी स्कूल से हिन्दी मीडियम से की। वे वर्ष 2014 में क्लर्क में भर्ती हुए थे। वह अपने सपने को पूरा करने में जुटा हुआ था और उसने लेफ्टिनेंट बन गौरवान्वित किया है। उसके अधिकारी बनने पर पूर्व मुखिया सुशील उपाध्याय, नन्दकिशोर उपाध्याय, हरिकिशोर उपाध्याय, राजकिशोर उपाध्याय, विजय सिंह, लालबाबू सिंह ने काफी खुशी व्यक्त किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें