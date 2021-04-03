पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:तरौना को 47 रन से हराकर काशनगर बना विजेता

विजेता और उप विजेता टीम को शील्ड प्रदान करते अतिथि - Dainik Bhaskar
  • टी- 20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच
  • बंटी को मैन ऑफ द मैच व मो. अकबर को मैन ऑफ द सीरीज मिला

प्रखंड के हनुमान नगर भोरहा गांव के खेल मैदान में गुरुवार को टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला काशनगर और तरौना टीम के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें टॉस हार कर आमंत्रित किए जाने पर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए काशनगर की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 5 विकेट खोकर 219 रन का लक्ष्य खड़ा किया। वहीं जवाब में लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी तरोना टीम 15.3 ओवर में 171 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। इस तरह काशनगर की टीम ने इस फाइनल मैच को 47 रन से जीतकर टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बन गया। विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी बंटी कुमार को मेन ऑफ द मैच और उप विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी मो अकबर को मेन ऑफ द सीरीज का पुरस्कार दिया गया। वहीं मैच समाप्ति के बाद मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित जदयू नेता ऋषभ कुमार के द्वारा विजेता एवं उपविजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी को शिल्ड भेंट किया गया। इस मौके पर शिक्षक रणधीर कुमार, इरशाद आलम, प्रकाश सिंह, सुबोध सिंह, मोहम्मद कमर, मोहम्मद इरफान के अलावे दर्जनों की संख्या में दर्शक उपस्थित थे।

