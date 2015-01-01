पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाभुक के खाता में राशि गई या नहीं हाेगी जांच:प्रोत्साहन राशि भुगतान पांच सदस्यीय जांच टीम गठित

भरगामा5 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायत में लोहिया स्वच्छता अभियान और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत वित्तीय वर्ष 17-18 में व्यक्तिगत शौचालय निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर चुके लाभार्थियों को अब तक प्रोत्साहन राशि नहीं मिलने के मामले को लेकर बीडीओ ने एक्शन लिया है। अब बीडीओ ने इस मामले में जांच के लिए पांच सदस्यीय जांच टीम का गठन किया है। टीम को निर्देश दिया है कि तकनीकी कारणों से या फिर किसी गड़बड़ी की वजह से प्रोत्साहन राशि का भुगतान नहीं हुआ है को देखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बीडीओ ममता कुमारी ने पांच सदस्यीय टीम गठित करते हुए टीम को शौचालय निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण कर चुके लाभुक को भुगतान हुआ है कि नहीं की खाते की जांच करें। खबर छपने के बाद बीडीओ ममता कुमारी एक्शन में आई हैं। शौचालय निर्माण कार्य के लिए परिवार के मुखिया के बैंक खाता में 12 हजार रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि भेजने का प्रावधान है। पंचायत को शौच मुक्त होने का प्रमाणपत्र मुखिया द्वारा अधिकारी को सौंपा गया। पंचायत को खुले में शौच मुक्त होने के तीन वर्ष से अधिक समय बीतने के बावजूद लाभार्थी प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिए कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। सिरसिया हनुमानगंज पंचायत में तो शौचालय निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण कर चुके 1200 से अधिक लाभुक का डाटा ही कार्यालय से गुम हो गया है। जिसके कारण तीन साल से लाभुक प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिए कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। वाम मोर्चा ने भी मांग पत्र में फर्जी तरीके से पंचायत को खुले में शौच मुक्त घोषित करने व प्रोत्साहन राशि भेजने में हुए फर्जीवाड़ा की उच्च स्तरीय जांच की मांग की है। बीडीओ ममता कुमारी द्वारा जारी किए गए पत्रांक 656 दिनांक 11 दिसम्बर के आदेश में पांच सदस्यीय टीम में प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार सिंह,प्रखंड समन्वयक राजेश कुमार सिंह, डीआरपी लालू प्रसाद,देव नारायण शर्मा पंचायत सचिव ,तकनीकी सहायक गौरव कुमार को शामिल किया गया है।

