हादसा:शराब के नशे में बाइक सवार ने मारी टक्कर, भाभी की मौत, देवर घायल

भवानीपुर2 घंटे पहले
घटनास्थल पर महिला के शव के साथ परिजन और ग्रामीण।
  • भवानीपुर के महाथवा चाप की घटना, बाइक पर सवार थे 3 लोग

भवानीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रघुनाथपुर पंचायत ते महाथवा चाप वार्ड नंबर चार में सड़क के किनारे बैठी एक वृद्ध महिला को तेज रफ्तार बाइक सवार ने ठोकर मार दिया, जिससे महिला की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। तेज रफ्तार बाइक की चपेट में आने से मृतका के देवर महेश्वर मंडल भी आंशिक रूप से घायल हो गए। मृत महिला की पहचान दुर्गापुर निवासी दीपनारायण मंडल की 70 वर्षीय पत्नी उषा देवी के रूप में हुई है। दुर्गापुर निवासी स्वर्गीय दीपनारायण मंडल की पत्नी उषा देवी अपने धान की खेत से निकलकर सड़क पर जैसे ही पहुंची कि दुर्गापुर की ओर से तेज रफ्तार बाइक सवार ने ठोकर मार दी। मौके पर उपस्थित प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने कहा कि ठोकर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि महिला को करीब 20 से 25 फ़ीट घसीटकर ले गया। इसके बाद आस-पास खेत में काम कर रहे लोगों ने दौड़कर मौके पर पहुंचे और बाइक सवार को घेर लिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एक ही बाइक पर तीन लड़के बैठे हुए थे और तीनों शराब के नशे में धुत लग रहे थे। बाइक की रफ्तार देखकर ग्रामीणों ने कुछ दूर पहले ही अनहोनी होने की आशंका जताई थी। कुछ दूर जाने के बाद ही नशे में धुत बाइक सवार ने घटना का अंजाम दे दिया। युवकों ने लोगों को बनाया बंधक, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए : घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों ने बाइक सवार तीनों युवकों को घेरकर बंधक बनाने के साथ-साथ मामले की सूचना भवानीपुर पुलिस को दी। घटना की सूचना पाकर भवानीपुर अंचलाधिकारी रिजवान आलम, भवानीपुर प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी प्रेम कुमार, भवानीपुर थानाप्रभारी सुभाष चंद्र मंडल ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर उग्र भीड़ को शांत करवाने के साथ-साथ बाइक सवार में केमई निवासी शंकर कुमार, केमई निवासी गौतम कुमार, सिंघियान निवासी दीवाना कुमार को अपने कब्जे में लेते हुए भीड़ से बाहर निकाला और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। भवानीपुर थाना प्रभारी सुभाष चन्द्र मंडल ने बताया कि घटना में घायल महेश्वरी मंडल के फर्द बयान पर मामला दर्ज किया जा रहा है। घटना में शामिल बाइक सवार तीनों लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। सभी को मेडिकल जांच के बाद न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जाएगा।

