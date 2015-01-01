पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार हाइवा की चपेट में आने से बुलेट सवार सीमेंट व्यवसायी की मौत

बौंसी8 घंटे पहले
घटनास्थल पर लगी लोगों की भीड़ और रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
  • बौंसी भागलपुर मार्ग पर पावर सबस्टेशन के समीप सुबह की घटना
  • बीते कुछ दिनों में आधा दर्जन लोगों की हो चुकी सड़क हादसे में मौत

बौंसी के सीमेंट एवं छर्री व्यवसायी सुभाष यादव 47 वर्ष की मौत हाइवा की चपेट में आने से सोमवार को हो गयी। घटना बौंसी भागलपुर मार्ग पर पावर सबस्टेशन के समीप सुबह में हुई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सीमेंट व्यवसायी बुलेट से अपने संबंधी प्रदीप यादव के साथ जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान तेज रफ्तार हाइवा की चपेट में आकर वह सड़क पर गिर पड़े। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर बौंसी थाना के अनि सुधीर कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और एम्बुलेंस से रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां पर उन्हें चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस बीच जैसे ही एक्सीडेंट की खबर लोगों की मिली रेफरल अस्पताल में लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गयी। इसके बाद शव को पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बांका भेज दिया। इस दुर्घटना के बाद अज्ञात हाइवा के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गयी है। बौंसी के दुमका रोड स्थित आवास पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गयी और शोक प्रकट किया। व्यवसायी संघ अध्यक्ष राजू सिंह, व्यवसायी संघ अध्यक्ष राजू सिंह, शशि भगत, श्रवण केडिया, पिंटू यादव, यशवंत भगत सहित अन्य ने गहरी संवेदना प्रकट किया है। श्रवण केडिया, पूर्व मुखिया पिंटू यादव सहित अन्य ने गहरी संवेदना प्रकट किया है। सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत के बाद स्व. सुभाष यादव के घर पर कोहराम मच गया। मृतक नयागांव निवासी स्व. जनार्दन यादव के दो पुत्रों में छोटे हैं। बड़ा पुत्र कांति यादव गांव में ही व्यवसाय करते हैं। वह बौंसी में रहकर अपना व्यवसाय करते थे और बच्चों को पढ़ाते थे। बड़ा पुत्र शिवम कोटा में पढ़ता है, जबकि छोटा पुत्र बिट्टू यहीं पढ़ता है। पुत्री बोकारो में पढ़ती है। इन तीनों बच्चों से सिर से पिता का साया उठ गया। जानकारी हो कि स्टेट हाईवे पर लगातार हो रही सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से लोगों की जाने जा रही है।

ओवरलाेेड वाहनाें पर होगी कार्रवाई: डीटीओ

जिले में लगातार हो रहे सड़क हादसों पर नियंत्रण में करने के लिए जिला परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ओवरलोडेड वाहनों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जा रही है, और आगे इसमें सख्ती बरतते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। आमलोगों को सड़कों पर चलने के नियम के प्रति जागरूक किये जाने का भी कार्य किया जाएगा, ताकि सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाई जा सके। वाहनों की गति सीमा को भी नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए साइनेज लगाये गये हैं और इस पर निगरानी भी रखी जाएगी। उक्त बातें बांका एडिशनल एसडीओ सह बांका डीटीओ संतोष कुमार ने कही। यहां साइनेज व निगरानी से ही रफ्तार पर काबू पाया जाएगा, क्योंकि यहां स्पीड मीटर आदि की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

स्टेट हाइवे पर अनियंत्रित वाहन हो रहे खतरनाक

घटनास्थल पर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
घटनास्थल पर लगी लोगों की भीड़।

भागलपुर-हंसडीहा स्टेट हाइवे पर चलने वाले तेज रफ्तार वाहन आये दिन लाेगाें काे अपनी चपेट में लेकर माैत की नींद सुला रही है। हाल के दिनाें में बौंसी में चार लोगों की मौत सड़क हादसे में हो चुकी है। जबकि एक दर्जन लोग जख्मी हो गये हैं। एक दिन पूर्व ही 21 नवंबर को श्याम बाजार के समीप अग्रवाल पम्प के पास सरैयाहाट से मंदार जा रहे एक परिवार के 4 सदस्य जख्मी हो गये थे। 20 नवम्बर को मंदार से अपने घर जा रही आॅटो सवार बच्ची की मौत हो गयी थी, जो बगडुम्बा निवासी थी। 16 नबंवर को ही श्यामबजार के पास दो ट्रकों की सीधी टक्कर में दरभंगा निवासी एक ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गयी थी। 6 नवंबर को बौंसी मुख्य चौंक पर एक कंटेनर के धक्के से बाइक सवार समाजसेवी सुधीर कुमार सिंह की मौत हो गयी थी, जबकि गुरिया मोड़ के पास दो बाइक की टक्कर में दो लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गये थे। लगातार हो रहे हादसों से राहगीर भयभीत हैं।

