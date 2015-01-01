पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गांधी विचारक व समाज सुधारक की बौंसी हंसडीहा स्टेट हाइवे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत

बौंसी4 घंटे पहले
हादसे के बाद सुधीर सिंह का इलाज करते अस्पताल में मौजूद डॉक्टर व रेफरल अस्पताल में मामले की जानकारी पर पहुंचे लोग।
  • बौंसी बाजार के बजरंगबली चौंक पर भागलपुर से आ रहे कंटेनर से टकराई बाइक
  • बाइक पर सवार दो लोगों में एक की मौत जबकि दूसरे मामूली रूप से जख्मी

जिले के ख्याति प्राप्त गांधी विचारक एवं समाज सुधारक सुधीर सिंह (56 वर्ष) की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गयी। घटना शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद बौंसी हंसडीहा स्टेट हाईवे पर बौंसी बाजार के महावीर मंदिर के समीप की है। प्रत्यक्ष दर्शियों के अनुसार सुधीर सिंह अपने सहयोगी कमलेश्वरी यादव के साथ बाइक से बौंसी बाजार की तरफ जा रहे थे। वहीं भागलपुर की तरफ से आ रहे एक कंटेनर ने उनकी बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। वह बाइक से फेंका गये और उन्हें गंभीर चोंटें आयी। आसपास के लोगों की मदद से उन्हें रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां मौके पर मौजूद चिकित्सक डा. ऋषिकेश सिंहा ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। उनके मौत की खबर बौंसी बाजार में फैलते ही भारी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंच गयी। लोगों को यकीन नहीं हो रहा था कि विचारक एवं समाज सेवी सुधीर सिंह अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे। बाजार के लोगों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गयी। वे बाराहाट के सहरना गांव निवासी स्व. जगदीश प्रसाद सिंह के दो पुत्रों में बडे़ थे। छोटे भाई फनक सिंह जो दिल्ली में रहते हैं। वे अपने पीछे पत्नी, दो पुत्र चंदन एवं कुंदन, पुत्री राधा कुमारी जिनकी शादी हो चुकी है सहित भरा पूरा परिवार छोड गये हैं।

छोटे बेटे की इसी माह थी शादी, देखने का पिता का सपना रह गया अधूरा
छोटे पुत्र की शादी इसी महीने होने वाली थी, जिसे देखने का उनका सपना अधूरा रह गया। परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो रहा था। उल्लेखनीय है कि गांधी एवं विनोवा के विचारों पर चलने वाले सुधीर सिंह 4 दशक से बौंसी एवं मंदार क्षेत्र को अपना कार्यक्षेत्र बनाये थे और सेवा भारती गैर सरकारी संस्था की स्थापना कर गरीबों की सेवा कर रहे थे। वे डा. रामजी सिंह एवं अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद सिंह को अपना आदर्श मानते थे गांधियन थाॅट में मास्टर की डिग्री हासिल की थी। देश के कई आंदोलनों में भाग लेकर उन्होंने सत्याग्रह किया एवं पदयात्रा की थी।

कंटेनर को श्याम बाजार के समीप पकड़ा
पुलिस ने भाग रहे कंटेनर को श्यामबाजार के समीप पकड़या। उनके एक अन्य सहयोगी कमलेश्वरी यादव को अस्पताल से इलाज के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गयी। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बांका भेजा गया। उनके निधन पर बौंसी के समाजसेवी शंकर प्रसाद सिंह, कमला प्रसाद सिंह, व्यवसायी संघ अध्यक्ष राजू सिंह, मुखिया संघ अध्यक्ष हरिहर प्रसाद यादव, ब्रम्हदेव तिवारी, विनोद पांडेय, अशोक सिंह, मनोज कुमार मिश्र, निर्मल यादव, मनीष अग्रवाल सहित अन्य ने शोक प्रकट किया है। स्टेट हाईवे पर लगातार हादसे से आमजन परेशान एवं दहशतजदा हैं। एक दिन पूर्व ही हेचला मोड़ के समीप सड़क हादसा में जुगाड़ गाड़ी से तीन लोग जख्मी हुए थे। गुरिया मोड के समीप एक नवम्बर को दो बाइक की टक्कर में दो युवक गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गये, जिसमें एक युवक के पैर में गहरे जख्म हो गये थे। दस अक्टूबर को बस स्टैंड पर एक बच्चे को ट्रक ने कुचल डाला था।

