खुशखबरी:नए साल में मंदार में पर्यटक उठा पाएंगे रोप-वे का आनंद

बौंसी10 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मंदार में बनकर तैयार हुआ रोपवे।
  • रोपवे का निर्माण कार्य लगभग पूर्ण, दो-तीन दिनों में रोपवे के लिए केविन भी आ जाएगा

मंदार में जनवरी माह से रोपवे चालू हो जाएगा, इसके लिए पर्यटन विभाग काफी तेजी से कार्य कर रहा है। बांका विधायक सह पूर्व मंत्री रामनारायण मंडल ने उक्त बातें मंदार पहुंचकर कही। उन्होंने कहा कि मंदार में रोपवे का निर्माण कार्य लगभग पूर्ण हो चुका है और अगले दो-तीन दिनों में रोपवे के लिए केविन बनकर मंदार पहुंच रहा है, केविन आते ही उसे लगाने की प्रक्रिया आरंभ होगी और अगले कुछ दिनों में रोपवे तैयार हो जाएगा। पूर्व मंत्री ने कहा कि विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों से बात की गई है और उन्हें कहा गया है कि इस बार हर हाल में दिसंबर तक रोपवे को चालू करा दिया जाएगा, ताकि जनवरी में मंदार में लगने वाले राजकीय मेले में आने वाले सैलानी इसका आनंद उठा सके। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि मंदार में 2 एकड़ में एक पार्क का निर्माण होगा, जिसके लिए भी जमीन का खोजा जा रहा है। मंत्री ने बताया कि मंदार में रोपवे चालू करवाना उनका मुख्य कार्यों में से एक था, जो पूर्ण होने वाला है। आने वाले 5 सालों में मंदार को विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कामधेनु मंदिर नाथ स्थान सहित अन्य स्थलों का सौंदर्यीकरण किया गया है एवं बौंसी मेला में एक भव्य मंच का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।
पूर्व मंत्री ने लिया छठ घाट का जायजा
बांका विधायक सह पूर्व मंत्री रामनारायण मंडल ने अधिकारियों के दल के साथ ऐतिहासिक मंदार पर्वत के तराई में बसे पापहरणी सरोवर छठ घाट का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मंदार के विभिन्न घाटों की साफ-सफाई पूर्ण किया जाए एवं सरोवर के जल को शुद्ध करने के लिए इसमें और फिटकिरी डाला जाए। वहां पर मौजूद जिला मत्स्य अधिकारी से कहा कि जल के शुद्धिकरण के लिए तमाम उपाय किए जाएं। मंदार में सोलर लाइट एवं अन्य बिजली के सामग्रियों की चोरी पर भी उन्होंने चिंता प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि इस पर रोकथाम कर कड़ी कार्रवाई करें। इस अवसर पर स्थानीय सीईओ विजय कुमार गुप्ता बाराहाट बीडीओ शशि भूषण साहू, बौंसी थानाध्यक्ष राज किशोर सिंह, पंजवारा के मुरलीधर साह के अलावे भाजपा जिला के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अजय दास, महामंत्री हीरालाल मंडल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष विक्की मिश्रा, रास मोहन ठाकुर, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम ठाकुर, सुभाष साह, पूरनलाल टूडू, महादेव शर्मा, जयवंत सोनू कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

